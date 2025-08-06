Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: August 8-August 10

From high-energy concerts and back-to-school fun to local markets and outdoor learning, Fayetteville's weekend lineup is packed with ways to enjoy the summer. Catch the final show of Gates Four's Summer Concert Series, roll into the school year at Kids Back to School Bowling, or browse local goods at the Dirtbag Farmers Market.

Gates Four's 5th Annual Summer Concert Series

What: Final installment of the family-friendly concert series

Final installment of the family-friendly concert series When: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m. Where: Gates Four Golf and Country Club, 6775 Irongate Drive, Fayetteville

Gates Four Golf and Country Club, 6775 Irongate Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Free concert series with reserved seating and VIP packages available for purchase

Gates Four's 5th Annual Summer Concert Series wraps up in style with Shoot to Thrill, an all-female AC/DC tribute band set to deliver a powerful performance on Aug. 8. This family-friendly event offers free general seating, kids' activities from Main Event, local food trucks, cash bars, and pet-friendly fun. VIP packages and reserved seating are available through the Fayetteville Dinner Theatre. A portion of the proceeds supports the Kidsville News Literacy and Education Foundation, promoting childhood literacy across Cumberland County. Generous community sponsors help keep this dynamic concert series free and accessible to all.

Kids Back to School Bowling

What: Bowling and snacks for kids headed back to school this fall

Bowling and snacks for kids headed back to school this fall When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. Where: Dragon Lanes, 1013 Bastogne Drive, Fort Liberty

Dragon Lanes, 1013 Bastogne Drive, Fort Liberty Cost: First 250 kids (5-16) are free, with discounted bowling for everyone else

Celebrate the end of summer with a fun day of Kids Back to School Bowling before the school year begins. The first 250 kids aged 5-16 will receive a free game and a complimentary meal. All other kids can enjoy a hot dog, a 16 oz soda, one game, and shoe rental for just $5. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out while supplies last. Parents and siblings can join the fun for just $1 per game, including shoe rental.

Dirtbag Farmers Market

What: Seasonal market and community gathering

Seasonal market and community gathering When: Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 (recurring every Sunday through Nov. 16, 2025) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 (recurring every Sunday through Nov. 16, 2025) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills

Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Dirtbag Farmers Market is more than just a place to shop; it's a vibrant community hub. The market features live music, yoga, food trucks, and over 50 local vendors, all set against the backdrop of Dirtbag Ales' craft brews. It's a family-friendly space where people of all ages and backgrounds come together to support local businesses, enjoy great food and drink, and celebrate the spirit of the community.

Other Events

From hands-on outdoor learning to energetic pub performances and comedy that'll have you in stitches, there's no shortage of ways to unwind and enjoy the local scene: