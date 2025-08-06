Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: August 8-August 10
From high-energy concerts and back-to-school fun to local markets and outdoor learning, Fayetteville’s weekend lineup is packed with ways to enjoy the summer. Catch the final show of Gates Four’s…
From high-energy concerts and back-to-school fun to local markets and outdoor learning, Fayetteville's weekend lineup is packed with ways to enjoy the summer. Catch the final show of Gates Four's Summer Concert Series, roll into the school year at Kids Back to School Bowling, or browse local goods at the Dirtbag Farmers Market.
Gates Four's 5th Annual Summer Concert Series
- What: Final installment of the family-friendly concert series
- When: Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Gates Four Golf and Country Club, 6775 Irongate Drive, Fayetteville
- Cost: Free concert series with reserved seating and VIP packages available for purchase
Gates Four's 5th Annual Summer Concert Series wraps up in style with Shoot to Thrill, an all-female AC/DC tribute band set to deliver a powerful performance on Aug. 8. This family-friendly event offers free general seating, kids' activities from Main Event, local food trucks, cash bars, and pet-friendly fun. VIP packages and reserved seating are available through the Fayetteville Dinner Theatre. A portion of the proceeds supports the Kidsville News Literacy and Education Foundation, promoting childhood literacy across Cumberland County. Generous community sponsors help keep this dynamic concert series free and accessible to all.
Kids Back to School Bowling
- What: Bowling and snacks for kids headed back to school this fall
- When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Where: Dragon Lanes, 1013 Bastogne Drive, Fort Liberty
- Cost: First 250 kids (5-16) are free, with discounted bowling for everyone else
Celebrate the end of summer with a fun day of Kids Back to School Bowling before the school year begins. The first 250 kids aged 5-16 will receive a free game and a complimentary meal. All other kids can enjoy a hot dog, a 16 oz soda, one game, and shoe rental for just $5. Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out while supplies last. Parents and siblings can join the fun for just $1 per game, including shoe rental.
Dirtbag Farmers Market
- What: Seasonal market and community gathering
- When: Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 (recurring every Sunday through Nov. 16, 2025) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Dirtbag Ales Brewery & Taproom, 5435 Corporation Drive, Hope Mills
- Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase
The Dirtbag Farmers Market is more than just a place to shop; it's a vibrant community hub. The market features live music, yoga, food trucks, and over 50 local vendors, all set against the backdrop of Dirtbag Ales' craft brews. It's a family-friendly space where people of all ages and backgrounds come together to support local businesses, enjoy great food and drink, and celebrate the spirit of the community.
Other Events
From hands-on outdoor learning to energetic pub performances and comedy that'll have you in stitches, there's no shortage of ways to unwind and enjoy the local scene:
- Outdoor Education Program: All About Birds: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smith Lake Recreation Area, 5144 Smith Lake Road, Fort Bragg
- Bones Fork LIVE at Paddy's Irish Pub: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 9 p.m. at Paddy's Irish Pub, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville
- FDK Comedy Escape: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at The Warehouse, 226 Donaldson St., Fayetteville