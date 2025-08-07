Backstage Country
Come To The Cumberland County Fair

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Crown Complex
The Cumberland County Fair will return to the Crown Complex from August 29th to September 7th! Admission to the Cumberland County Fair is $11. They offer many specials to save you money on admission! Admission for kids under 3 is free every day!

Friday, August 29th - Gates open at 5 pm. FREE ADMISSION for military and first responders with valid ID, and $6 admission for kids 3-12. All Others: $11 admission for all individuals 13 and older.

Saturday, August 30th - Gates open at 1 pm. $11 admission for adults and children 3 years of age and older.

Sunday, August 31st - Gates open at 1 pm. Faith and Family Day presented by HIS Radio - $5 off by presenting your church bulletin at the Box Office. $6 admission for kids 3-12. All others: $11 admission for all individuals 13 and older.

Monday, September 1st - Gates open at 1 pm. Sensory Friendly Time - 1-3 pm, limited rides with no music and no lights (regular fair operations will resume after 3 pm). $11 admission for adults and children 3 years of age and older.

Tuesday, September 2nd - Gates open at 5 pm. A Day of Giving Benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank - Bring in 6 non-perishable food items per person for a free admission ticket to the Cumberland County Fair. 4-H & FFA Day - Free admission for cardholders. School Kids & Personnel Day - $3 admission with school ID. $6 admission for adults & children 3 years of age & older. Don't miss the Adult Karaoke Contest!

Wednesday, September 3rd - Gates open at 5 pm. BOGO Night (Buy One, Get One) - Admission BOGO, unlimited ride wristbands BOGO, hotdogs & corn dogs at B&B Concessions BOGO, funnel cakes & fried oreos at B&B Concessions BOGO. Come out for the Hula Hoop Contest!

Thursday, September 4th - Gates open at 5 pm. $3 Thursday - Entrance fee is $3. Unlimited ride wristbands can still be purchased separately. There will also be a Kids Karaoke Contest! Senior Night - All seniors 65 and older get free entry into the fair.

Friday, September 5th - Gates open at 5 pm. $11 admission for adults and children 3 years of age and older.

Saturday, September 6th - Gates open at 1 pm. $11 admission for adults and children 3 years of age and older.

Sunday, September 7th - Gates open at 1 pm. Faith and Family Day presented by HIS Radio - $5 off by presenting your church bulletin at the Box Office. $6 admission for kids 3-12. All others: $11 admission for all individuals 13 and older. Ride wristbands are available on the Midway - $32 per person. Individual ride tickets are available. Click here to learn more.

Cumberland County Fair
Alex CauthrenEditor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
