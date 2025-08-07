First Fayetteville Wawa Finally Opens This Friday, With Free Coffee and More

WaWa is finally opening in Fayetteville, with the first location on Raeford Road celebrating on August 8.

A new Wawa opens its doors at 3613 Raeford Road in Fayetteville this Friday, August 8. The grand opening will celebrate Wawa's first store in Cumberland County.

The grand event starts at 7:45 a.m. with a count down to 8:00 a.m., when doors open to the public. At 8:30 a.m., officials will cut the ceremonial ribbon at the intersection of Raeford Road and Roxie Avenue. The store stands ready to serve its new community.

Early birds win big at this opening. The store will give away T-shirts to the first 250 visitors. Free coffee is also being offered anytime through August 10, any size is on the house.

Local heroes take center stage after the ribbon falls for the "Hoagies for Heroes" competition. First responders will compete to build the best sandwiches, with proceeds supporting area charities.