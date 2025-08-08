Backstage Country
Marshmello and Jelly Roll Drop New Country-EDM Song ‘Holy Water’ August 8

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Jelly Roll performing onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards on the left and (L-R) Chris Comstock and Thomas Wesley performing at Diplo's HonkyTonk during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on the right.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

The song pays tribute to those who have passed away and marks a new direction for Jelly Roll as he ventures deeper into genre-crossing territory.

A teaser video released on Aug. 5 shows the two artists in the studio together. Jelly jams out next to him in the studio with the caption "We knew this one was special from the jump." Jelly seconded that emotion in a comment, writing, "Absolutely honored brother."

The teaser also shows Jelly Roll wearing one of Marshmello's iconic white helmets while singing over a mid-tempo beat. In a display of their friendship, Marshmello gifted Jelly Roll a custom version of the helmet featuring Jelly's face tattoos. Marshmello further fueled fan excitement by posting a photo of himself with the personalized helmet on his lap.

This collaboration further reinforces Marshmello's evidently in-progress country-inspired project. He had previously entered the country space as a successful collaborator with Kane Brown and then surprised fans at CMA Fest 2025 by bringing on multiple guest artists, including Brown, which added to speculation about his potentially full-length genre crossover.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll continues to increase his sound and reach. In addition to this collaboration, he is currently touring across Europe with Post Malone. Fans have enthusiastically embraced the duo, unofficially coining names like "Marshjello" and "Jelly Mello" to celebrate the partnership.

"Holy Water" will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning today.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
