This Day in Country History: August 9

A Brooks & Dunn exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened on Aug. 9. Several musical artists paid tribute to the late Glen Campbell, and audience members sang and danced at a couple of country music festivals held on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were several notable events in country music on Aug. 9, including:

2015: The Zac Brown Band played a concert at Boston's Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox baseball team. They were the first musical act to perform a three-night run at the venue.

2017: The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its new inductees. The new class included Vern Gosdin (posthumously). Gosdin was one of country music's greatest singers and songwriters, and his song "Chiseled in Stone" won the 1989 CMA Song of the Year award.

2019: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened its exhibit, Brooks & Dunn: Kings of Neon. This duo rose to fame in the 1990s with numerous No. 1 hits, two GRAMMY Awards, 19 CMA awards, and 25 ACM awards.

Cultural Milestones

Significant achievements on Aug. 9 over the years include:

2016: Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, received the Music Heals Award from Musicians On Call. This nonprofit organization brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare facilities across the U.S.

2017: During his live show at the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York, the late Toby Keith paid tribute to the recently deceased legend Glen Campbell with a cover of one of his most famous songs, "Wichita Lineman." Campbell died on Aug. 8, 2017, and Toby Keith died on Feb. 5, 2024.

2017: At another Glen Campbell tribute, the Oak Ridge Boys, Luke Combs, Michael Ray, and Will Hoge took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry to sing "Amazing Grace" together.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music fans were excited to see their favorite performers at the following music festivals on Aug. 9:

2024: Fans flocked to the Voices of America Country Music Fest in West Chester, Ohio, to see headliners Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, and Chase Matthew. Cooper Alan, Tanner Adell, and Kyle Morgan also performed on this day.

2024: Headliners at the Boots & Hearts festival held in Ontario, Canada, included Cody Johnson, Brothers Osborne, and Megan Moroney. Fans also enjoyed performances by Chayce Beckham, Nate Haller, and Kalsey Kulyk.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Several events occurred on Aug. 9 that impacted the country music industry, including:

2016: Shay Mooney, from the duo Dan + Shay, became engaged to Hannah Billingsley. Billingsley was crowned Miss Arkansas in 2013.

2023: Americana and roots rock singer/songwriter Robbie Robertson died. Robertson was a prolific songwriter and musician known for his work with The Band and Bob Dylan in addition to his solo career. He also wrote several movie scores for Martin Scorsese, including "Flowers of the Killer Moon" and "The Wolf of Wall Street."