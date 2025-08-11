Garth Brooks Dominates RIAA’s Top 30 Country Stars With Massive Sales

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has recently compiled a new list of the 30 all-time top country artists ranked by their corresponding music sales, and who have received RIAA certifications (units sold): Gold for 500,000 units, Platinum for 1,000,000 units, and Diamond for 10,000,000 units.

The all-time leader is Garth Brooks, who remains the most successful country artist with a total of 162.5 million units sold. He has 32 gold certifications, 31 platinum certifications, and nine diamond certifications. The No. 2 all-time country artist is Luke Combs, who has 153.0 million units sold, 34 gold certifications, 36 platinum certifications, and four diamond certifications.

Morgan Wallen was ranked No. 3 with 122.5 million total units sold, which also included 61 gold certifications, but he does not have any diamond certifications.

Sales this past month had affected these artists' rankings, especially with Zach Bryan and Luke Combs. Readers will also note that artists like George Strait, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood have added recognition and certifications for total sales.

In addition to total units sold, it's essential to consider additional statistics. This includes your best-selling albums, songs, and all-time total certifications by fraction. The certifications for these artists now include sales and streams, especially given the current popularity climate of music consumption.