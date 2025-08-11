Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Garth Brooks Dominates RIAA’s Top 30 Country Stars With Massive Sales

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has recently compiled a new list of the 30 all-time top country artists ranked by their corresponding music sales, and who have received…

Jennifer Eggleston
Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has recently compiled a new list of the 30 all-time top country artists ranked by their corresponding music sales, and who have received RIAA certifications (units sold): Gold for 500,000 units, Platinum for 1,000,000 units, and Diamond for 10,000,000 units.

The all-time leader is Garth Brooks, who remains the most successful country artist with a total of 162.5 million units sold. He has 32 gold certifications, 31 platinum certifications, and nine diamond certifications. The No. 2 all-time country artist is Luke Combs, who has 153.0 million units sold, 34 gold certifications, 36 platinum certifications, and four diamond certifications.

Morgan Wallen was ranked No. 3 with 122.5 million total units sold, which also included 61 gold certifications, but he does not have any diamond certifications.

Sales this past month had affected these artists' rankings, especially with Zach Bryan and Luke Combs. Readers will also note that artists like George Strait, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood have added recognition and certifications for total sales.

In addition to total units sold, it's essential to consider additional statistics. This includes your best-selling albums, songs, and all-time total certifications by fraction. The certifications for these artists now include sales and streams, especially given the current popularity climate of music consumption.

The RIAA continues to share the rankings of the all-time most popular country artists and indicates the vast landscape of country music, and the enduring popularity for long-term and short-term music consumption, merged with digital opportunities.

Garth BrooksLuke Combs
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Toby Keith: ’90s Hits That Dominated The Decade
MusicToby Keith: ’90s Hits That Dominated The DecadeKristina Hall
In this image released on September 18, 2024, Jordan Davis performs onstage during the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
WKML‘No Time Soon:’ An Analysis of Jordan Davis’s Sexiest Love SongLauren Katulka
Singer Cole Swindell performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club
MusicCole Swindell Welcomes First Child with Wife Courtney Little
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect