Join Lumbee River EMC at the Member Engagement & Energy Management Expo on August 23rd from 4:00-8:00 pm. Enjoy event highlights, including a hot air balloon (weather permitting), kids' corner, food trucks, gifts, and music! This will all take place at the LREMC Headquarters at 6090 NC Hwy 711 in Pembroke. Learn about weatherization, energy assistance, and other community-related topics to help you manage and save on your utility bill. Click here for more information.