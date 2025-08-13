6 Hidden Gem Products to Hunt Down on Your Trip to Buc-ee’s

What other gas station can you get freshly carved briskey?

Buc-ee’s is famous for its mouthwatering brisket, Beaver Nuggets, and enormous snack selection, but there are lesser-known, rare, or regionally exclusive eats and finds that turn a pit stop into a true adventure.

Banana Pudding

(Fresh, Regional, and Fast-Selling) Available only in select Buc-ee’s locations and often selling out quickly, the house-made banana pudding isn’t your average convenience store dessert. It features real banana slices, creamy pudding, and vanilla cookies—highly praised and occasionally elusive, since it’s a refrigerated item restocked daily.

Ranch’n Crackers

Toasty little oyster crackers absolutely coated in ranch seasoning, these are perfect for snacking by the handful or adding a flavorful crunch to soups. Unlike the well-known Beaver Nuggets, the Ranch’n Crackers are a secret favorite among regulars for their addictiveness and share-ready bag.

Cherry Maple Jerky

The famous wall of jerky at Buc-ee’s can be intimidating, but the Cherry Maple Jerky is a true find. The sweet, smoky maple flavor with a hint of tart cherry makes this jerky a “savory treat” that stands out in a sea of more standard beef jerky flavors. Soft, easy to chew, and surprisingly decadent.

Candles

Buc-ee’s offers a fun assortment of scented candles—a true “hidden gem” for fans of home decorating and collectors. These candles are well-known for their creative fragrances inspired by the brand’s most popular snacks and regional treats, topped off with the iconic beaver mascot on every jar.

Raspberry Yogurt-Flavor Pretzels

Buc-ee’s offers a range of yogurt-covered pretzels, but the raspberry version stands out for its subtle tartness and the balance of salty and sweet. Situated near the store’s extensive candy wall, these are a delight for anyone who likes unique, flavorsome snacks—not just a filler in the candy aisle.

Buckets of Bacon Grease

For cooks who are truly committed to Southern traditions