Zach Top Plays Along When Fan Tosses Empty Shot Glass at West Virginia Fair

Zach Top, quickly becoming one of the brightest stars in country music, brought his riveting storytelling ability and quick-witted humor to a sold-out crowd at the West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg on Aug. 11. Top's viral songs include "I Never Lie" and "Use Me," which have helped launch him into the genre. The band had a diverse setlist which included both fan-favorites and new songs, combining the sound and stage presence that has accelerated his ascent in the genre.

His performance was marked by a lighthearted moment when a fan tossed an empty Fireball shooter toward the stage. Top caught it and responded with, “How rude was that? You're gonna throw a Fireball shot up here with nothing in it?” He then returned the empty container before joining his fiddle player in taking a shot, joking about still feeling the effects from the night before.

The playful exchange didn't stop there. Additional items soon found their way onto the stage, including a hot sauce packet. Top laughed and told the audience, “Settle down now… Next thing, somebody's going to be throwing me their 4-H chicken up here or something. Come on.”

The biggest reaction came when he received a full, but warm, Fireball shooter. Holding it up to the crowd, he quipped, “This is warm. I hope this has been in somebody's boot. I don't wanna think about where else it might have been.”