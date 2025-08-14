New ‘Citizen Connect’ Online Portal for Cumberland County Gives Access to Planning, Inspections, More

Citizen Connect allows residents to see Cumberland County services in a simple format.

A new online portal called Citizen Connect now gives Cumberland County residents quick access to important community updates. Cumberland County announced the new platform in a release Thursday.

This all-in-one platform combines information about safety, health, and development from various county departments.

Looking to monitor local construction or get notifications about your neighborhood? The site's interactive maps and personalized alert system make it easy. You can check permits, book inspections, or search for code violations with just a few mouse clicks.

"This tool reflects our commitment to open government and proactive communication. Citizen Connect allows residents to stay informed about development and planning activities in their neighborhoods," said Rawls Howard, Planning and Inspections Director.

Citizen Connect includes:

Interactive Development Map: Explore planning cases, permit activity, inspection results, and code enforcement status by type, location, or timeline.

Personalized Alerts: Subscribe to updates by case type or address and receive email notifications when new information becomes available.

Heat Maps and Trends: Visualize community growth and development patterns over time.

Mobile-Responsive Design: Access the platform from any device, including smartphones, tablets, and desktops.

Open Data Access: Retrieve records with ease.

Confused about local regulations and permits? The site's user guide breaks down complicated processes into simple steps. You'll know exactly what you need to do.

Environmental Health Director Daniel Ortiz points to the site's critical role in public safety. "Public health and safety are deeply interconnected. Citizen Connect ensures residents have quick access to timely information that affects their daily lives."

Fire Marshal Kevin Lowther sees major benefits for crisis response. "Citizen Connect is a valuable resource for our community to learn more about fire safety, code enforcement, and emergency response. We are pleased to provide another tool to strengthen communication between residents and our office."

County IT staff created the site by connecting to their existing permit system. This upgrade comes alongside other improvements, including new self-service kiosks in government buildings.

Interim ITS Director Daniel Rister shared his take on the project's impact. "This launch represents another milestone in our digital transformation journey. Citizen Connect is designed to make government services more transparent, accessible, and aligned with the needs of our residents."