The 5 Spookiest Haunted House Books For Fall 2025

The weather is getting crisp(ish), the days are shorter, and it's time to break out those hoodies and scary stories! As an avid fan of scaring myself silly with a good book, I couldn't help but put together a list of the top five haunted house books for 2025. Who doesn't love a creepy, ghost-filled, haunted mansion vibe this time of year? So, without further ado, let the walls drip with ectoplasm and the doors slam with no warning; your 2025 list of haunted house horror reads awaits.

We Live Here Now by Sarah Pinborough

Release Date: May 20, 2025

A psychological haunted house story from a master of twisty thrillers. A couple moves to a small town for a fresh start, only to discover their new home harbors a disturbing past. Pinborough flips classic haunted house tropes on their head, keeping readers off-balance with rug-pull secrets and relentless suspense. Reviewers rave about its unpredictable storytelling and fresh take on ghostly atmospheres.

Scuttler’s Cove by David Barnett

Release Date: February 2025

Folk horror meets haunted house chills on an eerie coast: newcomers to a supposedly idyllic village find that beneath its picture-perfect surface lurk disturbing secrets. With slow-burning tension and strange traditions, the book weaves a uniquely modern, unsettling tale. Readers have lauded the thick atmosphere, creeping unease, and disturbing village secrets—ideal for fans of “folk meets haunted” horror. You might think twice the next time you order crab cakes.

The Ghost Woods by C.J. Cook

Release Date: April 29, 2025

Told in dual timelines between the 1960s and 1950s, this gothic ghost story is set in the remote and mysterious Lichen Hall, a manor home for unwed mothers. Bursting with dark academia vibes, shifting alliances, and whispers in the night, this novel is richly atmospheric and deeply immersive. Reviewers particularly loved its immersive setting, female-centered dynamics, and the relentless sense of something being terribly wrong.

At the Bottom of the Garden by Camilla Bruce

Release Date: January 2025

Recently orphaned sisters move into their wealthy aunt’s creepy home, discovering both ghostly and magical secrets. The house is haunted by menacing spirits that reveal family mysteries through chilling encounters. Featuring multiple POVs, young witches learning their powers, and campy, suspenseful settings—perfect for fans of psychological and paranormal horror with a sprinkle of family drama.

The Farmhouse by Chelsea Conradt