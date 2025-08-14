Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The 5 Spookiest Haunted House Books For Fall 2025

As an avid fan of scaring myself silly with a good book, I couldn’t help but put together a list of the top five haunted house books for 2025.

Minda
young woman reading book under bed cover and holding a flashlight.

It’s never too early to get your spooky fall vibes in order.

Getty Images

The weather is getting crisp(ish), the days are shorter, and it's time to break out those hoodies and scary stories! As an avid fan of scaring myself silly with a good book, I couldn't help but put together a list of the top five haunted house books for 2025. Who doesn't love a creepy, ghost-filled, haunted mansion vibe this time of year? So, without further ado, let the walls drip with ectoplasm and the doors slam with no warning; your 2025 list of haunted house horror reads awaits.

We Live Here Now by Sarah Pinborough

Release Date: May 20, 2025

A psychological haunted house story from a master of twisty thrillers. A couple moves to a small town for a fresh start, only to discover their new home harbors a disturbing past. Pinborough flips classic haunted house tropes on their head, keeping readers off-balance with rug-pull secrets and relentless suspense. Reviewers rave about its unpredictable storytelling and fresh take on ghostly atmospheres.

Loading TikTok...

Scuttler’s Cove by David Barnett

Release Date: February 2025

Folk horror meets haunted house chills on an eerie coast: newcomers to a supposedly idyllic village find that beneath its picture-perfect surface lurk disturbing secrets. With slow-burning tension and strange traditions, the book weaves a uniquely modern, unsettling tale. Readers have lauded the thick atmosphere, creeping unease, and disturbing village secrets—ideal for fans of “folk meets haunted” horror. You might think twice the next time you order crab cakes.

Loading TikTok...

The Ghost Woods by C.J. Cook

Release Date: April 29, 2025

Told in dual timelines between the 1960s and 1950s, this gothic ghost story is set in the remote and mysterious Lichen Hall, a manor home for unwed mothers. Bursting with dark academia vibes, shifting alliances, and whispers in the night, this novel is richly atmospheric and deeply immersive. Reviewers particularly loved its immersive setting, female-centered dynamics, and the relentless sense of something being terribly wrong.

Loading TikTok...

At the Bottom of the Garden by Camilla Bruce

Release Date: January 2025

Recently orphaned sisters move into their wealthy aunt’s creepy home, discovering both ghostly and magical secrets. The house is haunted by menacing spirits that reveal family mysteries through chilling encounters. Featuring multiple POVs, young witches learning their powers, and campy, suspenseful settings—perfect for fans of psychological and paranormal horror with a sprinkle of family drama.

Loading TikTok...

The Farmhouse by Chelsea Conradt

A haunted farmhouse in rural Nebraska sets the stage for classic chills as a grieving couple tries to repair their marriage. This novel stands out for its addictive pace, authentic modern touches, and immersive isolation, making it a favorite for readers seeking atmospheric scares.

Loading TikTok...
Books
MindaWriter
Minda is your radio host with the most, anchoring middays on KML, and mornings on 107.7 the Bounce. Minda regularly sets up and hosts, comedy and trivia nights in the area. Making people laugh is one of her greatest passions and she is sure to put a smile on your face as you listen on air, or read her stories. It’s like she always says, “even if you’re self-conscious at first, whenever you have a microphone in your hand – you own the room!” Minda Lou writes about Fayetteville news and culture.
Related Stories
Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during his fourth round Men's Singles match on Day Eight of the 2016 US Open
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 14
The United States is filled with historic attractions all across the country, and no matter where you're vacationing, you'll find one.
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Best Attraction is HistoricAnne Erickson
Buc-ee's North Carolina Mebane
Human Interest6 Hidden Gem Products to Hunt Down on Your Trip to Buc-ee’sMinda
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect