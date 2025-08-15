Backstage Country
Bradford Pear Bounty Program Returning to Fayetteville in October

Get ready Fayetteville, on October 11, you can get a free native tree in exchange for removing Bradford Pears from your yards.

Good news, you can get rid of some of those invasive Bradford Pear trees at the upcoming bounty program event.

Get ready Fayetteville, on October 11, you can get a free native tree in exchange for removing Bradford Pears from your yards. The swap runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the NC State Cumberland County Extension Center in Fayetteville. Pre-registration is required.

To receive your free tree, visit the NC Bradford Pear Bounty website and submit your request. Then bring proof of removal on pickup day. You may receive one tree per each cut down, with a limit of up to five trees.

Bradford Pears came to American soil from China back in the 1900s. These unwanted guests push out local trees that should grow here. Property owners face ongoing troubles with these invasive trees.

Weak branches break off in storms, making cleanup a constant chore. Wild versions mix with other trees and grow sharp thorns that damage farm tools. In spring, the white blooms fill the air with an awful stink.

For more information contact Allen West at the Extension office. If you need special help to join in, let them know 10 days before the event. NC State and N.C. A&T State works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to run the Extension.

