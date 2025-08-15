Backstage Country
Cape Fear Botanical Garden Holding Natural Fairy House Workshop August 23

This summer, Cape Fear Botanical Garden welcomes visitors to craft enchanting miniature dwellings at their fairy house workshop.

This summer, Cape Fear Botanical Garden welcomes visitors to craft enchanting miniature dwellings at their fairy house workshop. Set for August 23, 2025, the evening session runs from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at their Fayetteville location on 536 N Eastern Blvd.

So, how does one make a fairy house? It all comes down to the bits and bobs you can find in nature. Bark, stones, moss, twigs. All become construction materials for your magical little house. The workshop maintains strict eco-friendly standards with no artificial materials allowed.

Leading the workshop is Adam Premo, who brings a quarter-century of plant wisdom to the table. His work spans from zoo gardens to school grounds, now serving as the garden's head of horticulture.

The workshop opens its doors to all skill levels. Kids under 10 must team up with an adult. Staff members stand ready to guide participants through material selection and construction steps.

You'll master tricks to keep your creation standing strong, whether it sits on your windowsill or nestles in your garden bed. The session aims to spark creativity while building bonds with the natural world.

Regular admission runs $17, with garden members paying just $5. Each ticket includes full garden access for the day, plus all building supplies. You can register on the Cape Fear Botanical Garden website.

