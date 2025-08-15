Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Food Lion Foundation Donates $3,600 to Help Feed Students in Robeson County

A $3,600 grant from Food Lion Feeds will put food in the hands of students who need it most in Robeson County. The money flows straight to kids who might…

kelly shearing
food lion feeds
Image Courtesy Food Lion Feeds

A $3,600 grant from Food Lion Feeds will put food in the hands of students who need it most in Robeson County. The money flows straight to kids who might otherwise go hungry on weekends.

The funds back the BakPak program, which fills backpacks with meals for students to take home. "This program provides food for identified students at risk for food insecurities from elementary schools on weekends and holidays when they are not in school and do not have access to the free breakfast and lunch programs," said Dr. Danny Stedman, executive director of CIS, according to The Robesonian.

The grant stems from Food Lion's "Nourishing Our Neighbors" work. They join forces with groups on the ground to stamp out hunger and boost good eating habits. Since 2001, this giving effort has made its mark. The foundation now works in 10 states, pouring $23 million into food programs that matter.

When school's out, many kids face empty plates at home. The BakPak program steps in to fill this gap, making sure students don't go without meals during breaks.

Before picking partners, the foundation looks hard at results. They pick groups that show real progress in the fight against empty stomachs. This gift fits into Food Lion's bigger push to wipe out hunger.

Robeson County
kelly shearingWriter
Related Stories
A large section of the possible La Fortuna shipwreck sits on the beach. (Image courtesy ECU Program in Maritime Studies).
Local NewsFour Colonial-Era Shipwrecks Found at North Carolina Site, Including Possible 1748 Spanish Shipkelly shearing
Sun Above Bradford Pear Tree Blooming For Spring Time. No Filter. Taken 11.40am Monday March 17, 2025 in Plano Texas USA.
Local NewsBradford Pear Bounty Program Returning to Fayetteville in Octoberkelly shearing
fairy house
Local NewsCape Fear Botanical Garden Holding Natural Fairy House Workshop August 23kelly shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect