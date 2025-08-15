Food Lion Foundation Donates $3,600 to Help Feed Students in Robeson County

A $3,600 grant from Food Lion Feeds will put food in the hands of students who need it most in Robeson County. The money flows straight to kids who might otherwise go hungry on weekends.

The funds back the BakPak program, which fills backpacks with meals for students to take home. "This program provides food for identified students at risk for food insecurities from elementary schools on weekends and holidays when they are not in school and do not have access to the free breakfast and lunch programs," said Dr. Danny Stedman, executive director of CIS, according to The Robesonian.

The grant stems from Food Lion's "Nourishing Our Neighbors" work. They join forces with groups on the ground to stamp out hunger and boost good eating habits. Since 2001, this giving effort has made its mark. The foundation now works in 10 states, pouring $23 million into food programs that matter.

When school's out, many kids face empty plates at home. The BakPak program steps in to fill this gap, making sure students don't go without meals during breaks.