Glenn Adams Steps Into FSU Board Chair Position Through 2027

The Board of Governors picked Glenn Adams to guide Fayetteville State University's Board of Trustees until 2027. Adams returns to direct the 13-member board for a second time.

"I am honored to be appointed chair of the FSU Board of Trustees and take seriously the roles and responsibilities that come with confidence in my leadership. Bronco Pride is community pride," said Adams, in a Cumberland County release.

Since 2019, Adams has brought his skills to FSU's board. After leading as chair in 2022-2023, he moved to vice chair.

His public service spans back to 2014. District 1 voters chose him three times for the Cumberland County Board. He led that group twice (2017 and 2024). Between those years, he was vice chair in 2016, 2020, and 2023.

Before FSU, Adams put in eight years at North Carolina Central University from 2003 to 2011. He took charge of NCCU's board in his final two years there.