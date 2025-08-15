Jelly Roll to Headline Grand Ole Opry Benefit Concerts for At-Risk Youth

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Jelly Roll performs during a stop of The Big Ass Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

The Grand Ole Opry is set to host two special concerts featuring GRAMMY-nominated artist Jelly Roll on Sept. 22, with proceeds benefiting the Judge Dinkins Educational Center (JDEC). JDEC is a Nashville-based nonprofit organization that focuses on delivering vocational training as well as holistic wrap-around support services to adolescents who are involved in the juvenile or criminal justice system in Davidson County.

All proceeds from these performances will go towards furthering JDEC's vision of training at-risk youth with practical skills and providing opportunities. Judge Jim Todd, co-founder of JDEC and former prosecutor in Jelly Roll's case, underscored the importance of the collaboration. "It's a full-circle moment to be able to partner with Jelly Roll on this center, and the support of the Opry makes it all the more powerful," states Judge Jim Todd.

In addition to the Sept. 22 concerts, starting Aug. 12, a portion of proceeds from all Jelly Roll performances at the Opry through September 2026 will be donated to JDEC and the Buddy DeFord Charitable Fund. The fund was created to honor Jelly Roll's late father and helps to support nonprofits that deal with issues to benefit the community.

The partnership represents Jelly Roll's continued commitment to give back to his hometown and his community — especially youth programs that are important to him. The Grand Ole Opry will likely help to boost the impact of this initiative. Additional musical guests for the benefit performances will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the benefit shows are expected to have high demand, as fans are excited to support a cause that combines music, community, and second chances.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
