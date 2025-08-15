LG Textile Bringing 210 Manufacturing Jobs to Clinton With Sew and Cut Facility

A new textile plant in Clinton will bring 60-80 jobs in the first year.

A new sewing plant will open in Clinton, North Carolina. LG Textile Corp plans to staff around 210 workers at its 409 Southeast Boulevard site by 2027. Work starts October 1, 2025.

The first year will see 60 to 80 new hires. More staff will join through 2027. "We'll be bringing in a lot of new people," J.C. Glenn said per the Sampson Independent. "They'll be sewers, cutters, and once we're in a bigger facility, we'll have warehouse managers."

Under Fernando Herradon's watch, workers will make clothes for top brands. His past work includes running the Brooks Brothers plant, bringing vital know-how to the role.

After an 18-month search, Clinton won the bid. Ray Jordan, who leads Sampson County's growth plans, backed the deal. "Their decision shows our community's strength and our Board's push for new work chances," Jordan said, according to the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal.

Fresh from NC State's Wilson College of Textiles, Lora Glenn started the firm in 2023. She follows her great-grandfather R.B. Dawkins' path. He ran cloth plants in the 1930s and 1940s.