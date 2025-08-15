Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

LG Textile Bringing 210 Manufacturing Jobs to Clinton With Sew and Cut Facility

LG Textile Corp plans to staff around 210 workers at its 409 Southeast Boulevard site by 2027.

kelly shearing
Close-up of sewing machine attaching button to denim, showcasing precision and automation in garment industry

A new textile plant in Clinton will bring 60-80 jobs in the first year.

Getty Images

A new sewing plant will open in Clinton, North Carolina. LG Textile Corp plans to staff around 210 workers at its 409 Southeast Boulevard site by 2027. Work starts October 1, 2025.

The first year will see 60 to 80 new hires. More staff will join through 2027. "We'll be bringing in a lot of new people," J.C. Glenn said per the Sampson Independent. "They'll be sewers, cutters, and once we're in a bigger facility, we'll have warehouse managers."

Under Fernando Herradon's watch, workers will make clothes for top brands. His past work includes running the Brooks Brothers plant, bringing vital know-how to the role.

After an 18-month search, Clinton won the bid. Ray Jordan, who leads Sampson County's growth plans, backed the deal. "Their decision shows our community's strength and our Board's push for new work chances," Jordan said, according to the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal.

Fresh from NC State's Wilson College of Textiles, Lora Glenn started the firm in 2023. She follows her great-grandfather R.B. Dawkins' path. He ran cloth plants in the 1930s and 1940s.

The firm stands strong on U.S.-based work. Glenn stressed to the Sampson Independent, "We want the 100-percent USA-made label to go on everything we do."

Clinton
kelly shearingWriter
Related Stories
A large section of the possible La Fortuna shipwreck sits on the beach. (Image courtesy ECU Program in Maritime Studies).
Local NewsFour Colonial-Era Shipwrecks Found at North Carolina Site, Including Possible 1748 Spanish Shipkelly shearing
Sun Above Bradford Pear Tree Blooming For Spring Time. No Filter. Taken 11.40am Monday March 17, 2025 in Plano Texas USA.
Local NewsBradford Pear Bounty Program Returning to Fayetteville in Octoberkelly shearing
food lion feeds
Local NewsFood Lion Foundation Donates $3,600 to Help Feed Students in Robeson Countykelly shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect