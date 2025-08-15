Lumberton FFA Places in Top of State Convention With Multiple State Awards

At the 96th North Carolina FFA State Convention in Raleigh, Lumberton's FFA chapter earned Gold status and ranked among the top 20 of 370 North Carolina chapters.

"Our members have worked incredibly hard this year, and their dedication has truly paid off at the convention," said Lumberton FFA adviser Candace Grimsley, according to The Robesonian.

In a standout performance, Esmeralda Pedro Cuevas won first place in Spanish creed speaking. She'll next compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. The school's quiz bowl team, with Chloe Campbell, Jace Wilson, and Esmeralda Pedro Cuevas, claimed second place.

The chapter shone in proficiency awards. Brittlyn Stubbs won first in livestock production, while Chayden Locklear topped vegetable production. Laiken Wilcox earned two second-place spots, one in goat production, another in agricultural communications.

The state's highest honor, the Old North State Degree, went to sixteen members. Allie Hendren achieved the rare American Degree - an honor given to just under 1% of FFA members across the country.

St. Pauls FFA earned Silver Chapter status. Their quiz bowl team (Addyson Holloman, Mia Lopez, Kamai Tee, and Myziah Thompson) placed third.