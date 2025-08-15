N.C. State Set for First-Ever Maui Invitational in 2025 With New Coach Will Wade

The Maui Invitational will see NC State for the first time this year.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack men's basketball program will make its first trip to Hawaii's Maui Invitational in 2025, and the schedule for that is now out. The opening matchup pits them against Seton Hall at 2:30 p.m. ET in the Lahaina Civic Center.

Seven other teams will hit the court: Arizona State, Boise State, USC, Texas, Washington State, and host Chaminade. Texas stands out as the sole team that made it to March Madness last year.

"The best way to make it more impactful is to move it away from the 82-game schedule," tournament chairman Dave Odom said, according to KemperSports. "There's truly nothing like the energy and atmosphere that fills the Lahaina Civic Center each November."

First-year coach Will Wade brings major changes to N.C. State. His roster overhaul includes twelve newcomers. Michigan State's Tre Holloman, Texas Tech's Darrion Williams, and Houston's Terrance Arceneaux top the list of new talent.

N.C. State's next game will be against USC or Boise State. The final day could bring matchups with any of the remaining teams: Arizona State, Texas, Washington State, or Chaminade.

Past results favor N.C. State. They've won four of five against Arizona State, swept both games with Chaminade, and taken two of three from USC.