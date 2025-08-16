This Day in Country History: August 16
Aug. 16 has been a big day for the country music industry, with Gold and Platinum certifications, tribute concerts for music legends, multiple hits, and thrilling performances. Continue reading to learn why Aug. 16 has been a historic day for country music.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Significant milestones happened on Aug. 16, including:
- 2019: Keith Urban received 20 certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Some of the Gold certifications were for "Better Life," Female," and "I Told You So," and a few of the Platinum certifications were for "Stupid Boy," "Only You Can Love Me This Way," and "Long Hot Summer."
- 2021: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced its inductees, which included The Judds, Eddie Bayers, and Ray Charles. Reba McEntire, a 2011 inductee, hosted the virtual announcement.
Cultural Milestones
From benefits and tributes, these cultural milestones occurred on Aug. 16:
- 2016: Numerous country music artists came together at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to pay tribute to the late Guy Clark. Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, and Ramblin' Jack Elliott were among the top performers at this event.
- 2018: Chris Stapleton honored "The Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, just hours after she passed away during his concert at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California. He sang one of Franklin's songs, "Do Right Woman - Do Right Man." Days after her passing, several country music artists paid tribute to her at their concerts as well.
- 2023: Charles Esten, the "Buy Me a Boat" singer and from the TV show "Nashville," performed at the 25th Annual Concert for Cumberland Heights at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This concert raised money for a nonprofit addiction treatment center through the John Hiatt Fund.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Fun festivals and performances happened on Aug. 16, including:
- 2013: During Old Crow Medicine Show's sold-out concert in Cleveland, Ohio, the legendary Marty Stuart surprised the band by inviting them to be members of the Grand Ole Opry.
- 2024: Calgary, Alberta, Canada, was home to the Country Thunder Alberta music festival, where Dallas Smith, The Reklaws, and Tommy Charles performed. Additionally, fans got to see Martina Dawn, Travis Dolter, and Andrew Hyatt.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Aug. 16 witnessed these industry changes:
- 2005: Vassar Clements, an influential bluegrass fiddle player, died at his home in Nashville. Clements began his career as a fiddler for Bill Monroe's The Bluegrass Boys and later played with greats Earl Scruggs and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
- 2019: Former country musician turned Christian singer Danny Gokey and his wife Leyicet welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Emanuel Daniel Gokey.
Aug. 16 has hosted many notable events through the years. Moments such as musicians being inducted into the Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, achieving RIAA certifications, and banding together for festivals and tributes confirm the significance of this day in country music history.