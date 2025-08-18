10 Rap and Country Music Collaborations That Deserved More Attention

When Lil Nas X released “Old Town Road,” he didn't just make a viral hit. He blew the doors open for rap and country music crossovers to step into the spotlight. With its remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, the song spent a record-breaking 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, proving that audiences were ready for something fresh. However, “Old Town Road” was just the beginning. Long before and after that hit, artists were blending country and hip-hop, resulting in new songs that often slipped under the radar.

The Evolution of Country-Rap Before the Mainstream Explosion

Country and rap fusion isn't a recent trend. The earliest example is The Bellamy Brothers' 1987 track “Country Rap,” which reached No. 31 on Billboard's Country Singles chart. At the time, country and hip-hop lived in different worlds, and people viewed early attempts to blend them as humorous or even gimmicky.

That started to shift in the early 2000s. Big & Rich brought hip-hop flair to country's mainstream in 2004 by introducing Cowboy Troy, who rapped his way into country playlists. Around the same time, UGK (Underground Kingz) labeled their music “country rap tunes,” claiming southern authenticity without chasing Nashville approval.

Then Bubba Sparxxx emerged with his 2003 album Deliverance. Sparxxx offered not only southern beats and rural imagery but also a sense of place that felt more grounded than parody. Today, three of the longest-running No. 1 songs in Hot 100 history — “Old Town Road,” Shaboozey's “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” and Morgan Wallen's “Last Night” — include elements of country and hip-hop.

1. Moonshine Bandits Featuring Bubba Sparxxx and More: “Outback (Extended Remix)” (2015)

“Outback (Extended Remix)” served as an anthem for the underground and felt like a summit for the core community of country-rap. California's Moonshine Bandits brought together a range of artists, including The Lacs and Bubba Sparxxx, in an eight-minute tribute to small-town pride.

2. Diplo Featuring Thomas Rhett and Young Thug: “Dance With Me” (2020)

Diplo's Thomas Wesley project combined country and electronic music, and “Dance With Me” pushed even further by bringing Young Thug into the mix. With a dreamy beat, acoustic plucks, and syrupy hooks from Thomas Rhett, the song created a blend that felt enjoyable and oddly sincere.

3. Snoop Dogg Featuring Willie Nelson: “Superman” (2011)

These two legends have made weed an ongoing theme, but “Superman” is different. This acoustic ballad dives into aging and vulnerability, accompanied by warm harmonica from Mickey Raphael, Willie Nelson's longtime collaborator.

Snoop Dogg proves surprisingly effective in a stripped-down setting, delivering vocals that sound more country than expected. Mickey Raphael's harmonica, recorded using his signature Beyer M160 mic and Moog delay effects, adds a timeless texture.

4. BRELAND Featuring Sam Hunt: “My Truck (Remix)” (2020)

BRELAND came from New Jersey, studied at Georgetown, and learned to sing in church, but he found his breakthrough by turning a playful “skrrrrr” into a country-rap hit. “My Truck” was already gaining attention when Sam Hunt jumped on the remix, pushing the song to double-platinum status. The team of writers for the track included BRELAND, Hunt, Troy Taylor, and others, showing just how much creativity and effort went into this catchy, genre-crossing song.

5. Jelly Roll Featuring Yelawolf: “Unlive” (2023)

Jelly Roll's transformation from Nashville rapper to CMT Music Award winner is how genre-crossing is done. “Unlive,” his collaboration with Yelawolf, shows how both artists reach emotional depth with country grit. Yelawolf, who has worked with Wynonna Judd and other legends, brought raw energy to the track.

6. Kane Brown Featuring Swae Lee and Khalid: “Be Like That” (2020)

Kane Brown, one of country's first biracial stars, often pushes boundaries. “Be Like That” blended pop, R&B, country, and hip-hop into a smooth radio hit. Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Charlie Handsome, the song crossed borders and charts. It peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit No. 1 in Canada's Top 40. With 4× Platinum status in the U.S. and 6× Platinum in Canada, this collaboration marked Brown's transformation into an artist comfortable across genres.

7. Quavo Featuring Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims: “Georgia Ways” (2024)

Three artists and one state: Quavo's “Georgia Ways” brought together trap, country, and soul to honor their shared home. Luke Bryan offered rural charm, Teddy Swims brought smooth vocals, and Quavo gave it Atlanta flair.

The video, filmed in Georgia's countryside, added a layer of authenticity. With Quavo also teaming up with Lana Del Rey and others in 2024, this track hinted at a larger shift in his artistic direction.

8. Blanco Brown Featuring T.I.: “Trap Still Bumpin” (2022)

Blanco Brown, the creator of “Trap Still Bumpin,” discovered the ideal collaborator in T.I., Atlanta's King of Trap. Recorded at T.I.'s SuperSound Studios in under a week, the song merged two worlds with sharp purpose. The music video was shot in Atlanta and shows both artists navigating scenes that mix rural vibes with inner-city energy.

9. Diplo, Jessie Murph, and Polo G: “Heartbroken” (2023)

This haunting ballad blends acoustic guitar, airy synths, and honest lyrics. Jessie Murph delivers country emotions, while Polo G uses storytelling to share heartbreak and survival. Diplo ties “Heartbroken” all together with a light touch. The track hit No. 14 on Hot Country Songs and earned Platinum status in the U.S.

10. The KLF Featuring Tammy Wynette: “Justified & Ancient” (1991)

Long before TikTok or genre-tag fusions, this unlikely pairing between British electronic duo The KLF and country legend Tammy Wynette broke all rules. “Justified & Ancient” reached No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 11 in the U.S., topping charts in 18 countries.

Bill Drummond flew to Nashville to personally ask Wynette to join. She agreed after just 30 minutes, resulting in a track that fused house, rap, and country long before it was trendy.

Why These Country-Rap Collaborations Matter for the Future of Music

These rap-country songs weren't just experiments; they laid the foundation for today's genre-crossing landscape. Many artists are following in the footsteps of these underrated pioneers. Prominent among them is BigXthaPlug, who recently won Innovator of the Year and is gearing up to release a country album.