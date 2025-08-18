Magician Mike Super Bringing Viral ‘Magic & Illusion’ Live Show to Fayetteville

NBC's "Phenomenon" winner Mike Super is bringing his mind-blowing magic show to the Crown Theatre in Fayetteville, as part of the 90th season for Community Concerts.

Tickets are on sale now at the Crown Complex box office, or here at Ticketmaster.

Super has made his mark in magic history. He won television's first live magic competition on primetime network TV, taking home $250,000 and earning the title "America's Favorite Mystifier." His success continued when he amazed both judges and audiences as a standout performer on Season 9 of "America's Got Talent."

This talented magician has appeared on TV screens everywhere. In one of his most impressive tricks, he left skeptics speechless by predicting Powerball numbers months in advance using state-verified tickets on Penn & Teller's "Fool Us." His captivating performances caught Ellen DeGeneres's attention, and he went on to charm French audiences with three TV specials.

Every live show crackles with excitement as Super blends music and magic. Audience members become active participants in the magic happening right in front of them. His engaging personality draws huge reactions, creating devoted fans known as "THE SUPERFREAKS."

The recognition keeps coming. Campus Activities Magazine picked him as Entertainer of the Year multiple times. He's won two prestigious Merlin Awards from the International Society of Magicians, putting him in the same company as David Copperfield.

His performances go beyond typical shows. From creating special shows for Disney to performing for U.S. troops, Super has wowed audiences across America and around the world.