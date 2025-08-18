Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Two Rehabilitated Barred Owls Set Free at Lumbee Cultural Center

At the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton, two barred owls took flight to freedom on Friday.

kelly shearing
Two Barred owls were released back into the wild at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center after being nursed back to good health.

Two Barred owls were released back into the wild at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center after being nursed back to good health.

Getty Images

At the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton, two barred owls took flight to freedom on Friday. The birds spent eight weeks healing at A Wild Life rescue center in Robeson County.

Wildlife specialist Rebekah Kriston sent the owls skyward just as the morning sun peaked. The birds shot up through tete air, marking the end of their time at the rescue center.

Eight weeks ago, a car struck the first owl, leaving it stunned and hurt. Park rangers pulled the second bird from the Lumber River's murky waters. It had struggled against fishing line wrapped tight around its wings.

Students stood wide-eyed as the owls spread their wings. Kids from UNC Pembroke and Old Main Stream Academy watched in awe - their first time seeing wild owls up close

Day after day, the rescue center tends to hurt animals across the county. Staff work hard to fix broken wings, mend wounds, and return each patient to the wild.

Robeson County
kelly shearingWriter
Related Stories
Starting this fall, Carter-Finley Stadium will buzz with more than just football games.
Local NewsNC State Brings First Big Concert to Carter-Finley Stadium Since 2016kelly shearing
NC College Connect makes college application easy with a guaranteed path to college acceptance.
Local NewsNC College Connect Makes College Entry Easier with Guaranteed Spots at Top Schoolskelly shearing
mike super fayetteville
Local NewsMagician Mike Super Bringing Viral ‘Magic & Illusion’ Live Show to FayettevilleBeasley Media Group Editoral
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect