Two Rehabilitated Barred Owls Set Free at Lumbee Cultural Center

Two Barred owls were released back into the wild at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center after being nursed back to good health.

At the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton, two barred owls took flight to freedom on Friday. The birds spent eight weeks healing at A Wild Life rescue center in Robeson County.

Wildlife specialist Rebekah Kriston sent the owls skyward just as the morning sun peaked. The birds shot up through tete air, marking the end of their time at the rescue center.

Eight weeks ago, a car struck the first owl, leaving it stunned and hurt. Park rangers pulled the second bird from the Lumber River's murky waters. It had struggled against fishing line wrapped tight around its wings.

Students stood wide-eyed as the owls spread their wings. Kids from UNC Pembroke and Old Main Stream Academy watched in awe - their first time seeing wild owls up close