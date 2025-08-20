Garth Brooks Gifts Luke Combs a $90,000 Bronco Raptor After Hall of Fame Show

A stunning gift rolled into Luke Combs' life when Garth Brooks sent him a $90,000 Ford Bronco Raptor. The truck was a gift in appreciation of Combs' performance at Brooks' Songwriters Hall of Fame event in 2022. The surprise showed up last Christmas, delivered right to Combs' front door.

"This was last Christmas, and my wife was out somewhere. I was feeding my son at the dinner table in our house, and I can see like the gate," Combs said on the podcast Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard. "And my manager's pulling up in this Bronco."

The gift caught Combs off guard. They'd barely met. "He comes in and throws me the keys to this thing, and I'm like, 'Are you giving me your car, dude?' He's like, 'No, man, Garth bought you this,'" Combs shared.

The truck came after Combs sang "The Beaches of Cheyenne" at the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Awards. Brooks took home the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award that night. Supply issues resulted in a wait of over a year for the vehicle.

Brooks took to social media after the show. He posted that he "never felt like a songwriter until tonight when Luke Combs sang the sh$@t out of Beaches of Cheyenne," as saved on X (formerly Twitter).

Brooks did his homework first. "I guess he had called my manager and asked, 'What does Luke like?' And [my manager told him], 'Oh, he likes cars. He has a Bronco and likes Fords and stuff,'" Combs said.

When Combs called with thanks, Brooks shrugged it off. "I drove 20 minutes and was there for less than an hour, dude," Combs said. But Brooks pushed back: "You could've went out and booked your own show that night and made this much money."