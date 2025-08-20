Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Labor Day Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

Queen City Homestore has the savings you’ve been waiting for:✨ Save up to $4,450 on appliances with Buy More, Save More rebates✨ Frigidaire Range – $850 off (pizza night just…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Queen City Homestore
Queen City Homestore

Queen City Homestore has the savings you’ve been waiting for:
✨ Save up to $4,450 on appliances with Buy More, Save More rebates
✨ Frigidaire Range – $850 off (pizza night just got better)
✨ Up to $1,000 off Electrolux laundry pairs
✨ Samsung 77” OLED TV – now just $2,499
✨ TCL 75” Smart TV – only $498
✨ Outdoor TVs starting at $1,199
🛋️ The Great Sofa & Sectional Sale – $200 off EVERY sofa + $300 off EVERY sectional!
🛏️ Sealy Queen mattresses from $498, plus huge savings on TempurPedic & Stearns & Foster.
💳 With 60-month financing and Queen City’s comfort guarantee, why shop anywhere else?
👉 Visit in Fayetteville at the corner of Cliffdale and Reilly Road or online at their website.

Queen City Homestore
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Shaboozey performs with Diplo at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California.
WKML10 Rap and Country Music Collaborations That Deserved More AttentionBriana Kelley
Member Engagement & Energy Management Expo
WKMLMember Engagement & Energy Management ExpoAlex Cauthren
Come To The Cumberland County Fair
WKMLCome To The Cumberland County FairAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect