Dr. Zach Top Is In: Country Star Prescribes a Quiz for What’s Ailing You

Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Zach Top is a man of many talents, but who knew he could also dive into the "medical" world? In a clever move to help promote his new "Ain't In It For My Health" album, a new online quiz has popped up to diagnose your problems, with a unique twist.

If you head to ztmd.zachtop.com now, you can take a fun "health assessment" that asks you to select up to "5 Symptoms" from a list of 23 options. Your symptom choices will lead to a diagnosis from the good doctor, conveniently masked as one of the songs from the new album, which drops on August 29.

Some of the symptom choices include:

Frequent Beer Cravings,

Saw your ex in public for the first time since you broke up,

Unquenchable thirst for something that doesn't seem possible,

You're so in love that it physically hurts, and more

Once you choose your symptoms and select "Diagnose Me," you get your "Ain't It For My Health" prescription, customized with your name and the song that's going to cure your aches. You can then share your diagnosis and choose to stream some of your favorite music.

Top has been a rising star in country music, with his debut singles "Sounds Like The Radio," and "I Never Lie" getting heavy radio play. The throwback country sound has led to legions of fans for the 27-year-old Washington native.