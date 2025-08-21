NC State Brings First Big Concert to Carter-Finley Stadium Since 2016

Starting this fall, Carter-Finley Stadium will buzz with more than just football games. NC State struck a deal with Oak View Group on August 13, setting the stage for Chris Brown's upcoming show, which is to be the first major concert at the venue since 2016.

"Raleigh has established itself as a premier destination for live music, and we're excited to partner with N.C. State to unlock the full potential of Carter-Finley Stadium," Oak View Group co-chairman Peter Luukko said in a statement, per The News & Observer. "Together, we're well-positioned to attract major concerts and events that will enhance the university experience and create new energy for the broader community."

Music stars have lit up the 56,919-seat stadium before. Beyoncé owned the stage in 2016. The Rolling Stones rocked it in 2015. Muse and U2 put on shows in 2009. Sports also found a home here, from international soccer in 2011 to this year's NHL battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals.

Money matters drove this move. With tight budgets squeezing the school, Athletic Director Boo Corrigan pushed for smart solutions. "We want to be a good campus partner every way we can be. That's why the importance of everything we can do to find our own revenue, everything we can do to be a good steward of our resources and make sure that we're holding up our end of the bargain," said Corrigan to The News & Observer.