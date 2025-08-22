Hank Williams Jr. Pushes Back Oklahoma Shows Due to Health Issue, Plans September Dates

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. has announced the cancellation of his upcoming concerts in Oklahoma this weekend due to illness. The performances in Tulsa and Thackerville, originally scheduled for August, have been rescheduled for Sept. 19 and 20, with all tickets to be honored for the new dates.

"We're so sorry to share that due to illness, Hank Williams Jr. will be unable to perform the shows scheduled for this weekend in Tulsa and Thackerville, OK," said the statement posted to his social media accounts. "These dates will be rescheduled for later next month, and all tickets will be honored for the new dates."

Fans quickly shared their support in the comments. One wrote, "????????Get Well Soon ????????????????????????," while another added, "GET WELL SOON BOCEPHUS." A third fan shared, "Oh goodness! Prayers for a quick recovery ????"

Williams did not specify the nature of his illness, but has expressed hope to return to performing soon. His next scheduled appearance remains set for Aug. 27 at the Minnesota State Fair, where he is billed to perform with Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives.

At 76 years old, Williams continues to be an important figure in country music. He has outlived his father, Hank Sr., who died at the age of 29 in 1953. Williams has had health problems, and now has major personal tragedies on which to contend, losing his daughter in 2020 and his wife in 2022. Williams also continues to be musically active and has kept his personal life under wraps as much as possible.

Known for rarely canceling shows, Williams has a history of pushing through challenges, with the only other recent cancellation caused by severe weather. His enduring career has been accompanied by images of his evolution over the years, as well as glimpses of his Tennessee plantation home, which is currently for sale.