Backstage Country
Blake Shelton Announces Eight-Show Las Vegas Residency for January 2026

Blake Shelton is returning to Las Vegas with an all-new eight-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running from Jan. 15 through Jan. 31, 2026. The announcement follows his…

Jennifer Eggleston
Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 27th Annual Power of Love Gala hosted by Keep Memory Alive on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bryan Steffy / Stringer via Getty Images

Blake Shelton is returning to Las Vegas with an all-new eight-show residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running from Jan. 15 through Jan. 31, 2026. The announcement follows his successful 2025 engagement and promises an even bigger party.

"We had so much fun earlier this year, I figured — why not do it again," Shelton, 49, per People. "This time we're gonna do it more country, with more cocktails, and probably make a few more questionable decisions. Let's go, Vegas."

The shows will highlight Shelton's signature mix of country anthems and storytelling, set against a vibrant party atmosphere that defines his live performances. Fans can expect more country music, cocktails, and a lively soundtrack designed to fuel unforgettable nights on the Las Vegas Strip.

Tickets for the residency presale began Aug. 22, with general sales opening Aug. 28. VIP packages will also be available, including exclusive entrance access, two drinks, and a custom foam trucker hat. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster and the Caesars Palace box office.

"I've been coming to Las Vegas for a long, long time, so I know what my job is here tonight. I know what we're all doing here," he continued. "We're here to make memories that we're going to pretend like we don't remember, and my job tonight is to provide a soundtrack for your trip to Las Vegas."

The Colosseum, renowned for hosting major artists with its world-class sound and staging, provides the perfect setting for Shelton's new run. With 30 No. 1 singles, over 52 million singles sold, 13 million albums sold, and nearly 11 billion streams, Shelton is unquestionably a leader in originality as a performer in country music, showcasing a variety of ACM and CMA awards.

Balancing his music, television projects, and collaborations with artists like Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson, Shelton continues to expand his influence. His 2026 residency promises to build on the momentum of his earlier shows, creating the kind of unforgettable experiences that fans travel to Las Vegas to find.

