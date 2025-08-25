Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2025 Artist 1: John Morgan

Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 13 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our FIRST artist for 2025 is feeling that Carolina Blue. Please welcome JOHN MORGAN to Stars & Guitars!

John is appearing at Stars & Guitars thanks to our friends at BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. He's a North Carolina-native, with a new album out called "Carolina Blue."

Let's take a deeper look at John Morgan!

Complete Stars & Guitars coverage is here. Tickets on sale FRIDAY, August 29 at 9:30 a.m. in person, and Noon online.

The Artist

Who is John Morgan?

With a style that’s defined by melodic grit and a craftsman’s approach to songwriting, John Morgan brings a blue-collar toughness to country that’s pulled straight from the only life he knows.

Hailing from the tiny town of Sylva, deep in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina, John grew up immersed in bluegrass tradition and even toured the festival circuit each summer in a family band, before diving into songwriting, inspired by six-string legends from Tony Rice to John Mayer. Now, "a Music City songwriting star" (Tennessean) and "in-demand songcrafter" (Billboard), he has earned cuts with Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Thomas Rhett and an outstanding 16 for Jason Aldean, including the superstar’s #1 songs – "Trouble With A Heartbreak" and the GRAMMY nominated, ACM Single of the Year "If I Didn’t Love You" with Carrie Underwood, along with Aldean’s 30th No. 1 at country radio "Whiskey Drink."

Signed to Aldean’s Night Train Records, his imprint with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, the sought-after, powerhouse artist has made his Grand Ole Opry debut and logged hours on the road opening for Aldean, ERNEST, Riley Green, Nate Smith, Jameson Rodgers and more.

Now, his party starter smash "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)" is his first No. 1 at country radio as an artist, while he’s racked up four No. 1s as a writer. The Tennessean praised the hit as a “live concert favorite whose banjo and steel underpinnings still allow room for a hard-rocking core.” Featuring his latest country radio single "Kid Myself," John Morgan's highly anticipated debut album, Carolina Blue, is available now.

The Music

John Morgan's Biggest Hit

While he does have four chart-topping singles as a songwriter, we're obsessed with John's first number 1 behind the microphone, the smash hit "Friends Like That" with Jason Aldean.

Social Media and Other Fun Stuff

Here's a look at how you can connect with John!

