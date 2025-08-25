How to Get Tickets to Stars & Guitars 2025 in Fayetteville

The 2025 edition Stars & Guitars show is coming to Fayetteville this November 10, and KML wants to make sure you get tickets so you don't miss the show.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 29 starting at 9:30 a.m. in person, and Noon online.

There will be a LIMITED (seriously, it's not a lot of tickets) presale on Thursday, August 28 online only. Presale begins at 10 a.m. Click here for more info.

And of course, we will have all of our special Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop events starting on Saturday, September 6, and running all the way until the weekend before the show. You can win your way into the show at these events.

You do not want to miss this show. Seriously, find a way to get tickets.

So, here's a look at all the ways you can get tickets for the Stars & Guitars show in Fayetteville on November 10.

1. Regular $35 On-Sale - August 29 - In Person and Online

We are proud to partner with the Crown Coliseum to bring you the country concert event of the YEAR!

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 29. You can get your tickets starting at Noon at CrownComplexNC.com or on Ticketmaster site or the Ticketmaster app. Note, that if you do buy your tickets online, or in the app, additional fees will apply. There are NO additional fees if you buy your tickets in person at the Crown Complex box office.

You can also join us for our on-sale ticket party at the Crown Coliseum on Friday, September 1 at 9 a.m. We'll be out there to celebrate with you, as you get your tickets to the show.

TICKETS CAN BE PURCHASED IN PERSON TWO AND A HALF HOURS EARLY AT 9:30 A.M. ON FRIDAY! Online sales will not begin until NOON

Tickets purchased in person won't have the same online ticket fees, and can be purchased any time the Crown Complex Box Office is open. So you don't have to come to the party on Friday, but we'd love to see you if you can!

2. All-Access Club $30 Pre-Sale - August 29 - Online

REMINDER: Pre-sale tickets are EXTREMELY limited. If you don't get tickets on pre-sale you will still have the majority of the tickets released on Friday!

We are once again giving members of our free newsletter first shot at tickets to the show. AND we're giving you a discount!

A LIMITED number of pre-sale tickets will be available only from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29! You can get your tickets at CrownComplexNC.com or in the Ticketmaster site or mobile app (search WKML in Ticketmaster). Pre-sale tickets will NOT be available at the box office, and can only be purchased online. (All online ticket purchases are subject to additional processing fees beyond our control.)

BUT, you will need the pre-sale code, and the easiest way to get that is to already be signed up for our free newsletter emails. If you are already getting those newsletters, CHECK YOUR EMAIL FOR THE CODE THURSDAY MORNING!

If you don't get the email, CLICK HERE TO CHECK THIS PAGE THURSDAY MORNING!

3. Win Your Way In Ticket Stops

One of our favorite ways to connect with all of you is through our Ticket Stops!

We've got a whole bunch of Ticket Stops scheduled throughout the next couple of months, and you can come out to any (or all!) of them and enter to win tickets. One of the best things about these stops, is that you do NOT have to be present to win. So if you can only swing by quickly to get your name in, that's totally OK!

One returning element for this year, will be our VIP Experience contest. You DO need to be present to become qualifiers. At every ticket stop, someone who is present at the end when we draw, will become a qualifier for a shot at front-row seats, VIP passes, and an autographed poster.

Here's the complete schedule of Ticket Stops FOR NOW! Keep in mind, we will be adding a whole bunch of these as we go, so bookmark the page and check back often.

A REMINDER for this year: All of our Ticket Stop entries will be ELECTRONIC only. You must have your phone with you to enter, and you'll need to have location services turned on. See a KML Team Member at each event if you need help.

4. Listen and Win Opportunities

KML is so proud to be playing all of our great Stars & Guitars artists on the station, and what better way to get tickets to the show than to listen and win!

We'll have opportunities all the way up until show day for you to listen and win on The Big 95.7 on your radio, or for free on our website or all-new mobile app.

5. Win Tickets for LIFE coming soon

Want to enter for a shot at a pair of Stars & Guitars tickets for LIFE! More info on this opportunity coming soon.

6. Win Front Row Seats coming soon

More info on this opportunity coming soon.

Seating Chart

This is the seating chart we'll be using for the Crown Coliseum this year.

Got More Questions?

We've done about all we can think of to make sure you are fully equipped to learn about the amazing experience of Stars & Guitars, and to find a way to get tickets.

Here's a bunch of the resources available, in case you missed them elsewhere on the site: