Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2025 Artist 2: Jackson Dean
Our second artist for 2025 is partying with us for a second time. Please welcome Jackson Dean back to Stars & Guitars!
Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 13 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our SECOND artist for 2025 is one we loved so much the first time, we said he had to come back. Please welcome JACKSON DEAN back to Stars & Guitars!
Jackson is appearing at Stars & Guitars thanks to our friends at Big Machine Label Group. He's a Maryland native who dropped one of our favorite albums of the last year!
Let's take a deeper look at Jackson Dean!
Complete Stars & Guitars coverage is here. Tickets on sale FRIDAY, August 29 at 9:30 a.m. in person, and Noon online.
The Artist
Who is Jackson Dean?
One of Nashville’s most intriguing artists with his strong gravel-toned vocals, wayward spirit, intentional songwriting and overall mystique, the fast-rising singer/songwriter Jackson Dean has earned a reputation for his impressive live show and thought-provoking, lyric-driven music. The young talent burst on the scene in 2022 with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album Greenbroke that featured his PLATINUM debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” which cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male Country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut, and his GOLD certified follow up single “Fearless (The Echo).” His live show stand out and current single “Heavens To Betsy” marked the lead track from his “..near-perfect follow-up” (American Songwriter) sophomore album On The Back Of My Dreams, released last fall via Big Machine Records. The textured, experiential body of work is built on transcendental, swelling songs and Dean’s bone-shaking vocal performance, delivered with striking swagger. The demand for Jackson skyrocketed after landing a coveted spot on artist to watch lists by Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and CMT, as well as an ACM New Male Artist of the Year nomination in 2023. A vocalist who truly thrives on stage (as evident in his Live At The Ryman album), the Maryland native has leaned hard into touring, building a passionate fanbase that connects on a deeper level – both on his headlining runs and as support for superstars including Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice, HARDY and Brothers Osborne.
The Music
Jackson Dean's Biggest Hit
There are a lot of choices when it comes to Jackson Dean's hit songs. "Don't Come Lookin" was so good, and "Make a Liar" (which we featured above) is gonna be huge when it drops in September. But we're gonna go to the Jackson Dean song that makes us cry every time.
Social Media and Other Fun Stuff
Here's a look at how you can connect with John!
Stars & Guitars Quiz
Coming soon!