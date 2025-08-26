Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2025 Artist 2: Jackson Dean

Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 13 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our SECOND artist for 2025 is one we loved so much the first time, we said he had to come back. Please welcome JACKSON DEAN back to Stars & Guitars!

One of Nashville’s most intriguing artists with his strong gravel-toned vocals, wayward spirit, intentional songwriting and overall mystique, the fast-rising singer/songwriter Jackson Dean has earned a reputation for his impressive live show and thought-provoking, lyric-driven music. The young talent burst on the scene in 2022 with his atmospheric, musically-forward debut album Greenbroke that featured his PLATINUM debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” which cemented Jackson as the youngest solo male Country artist to reach the top of the charts with a debut, and his GOLD certified follow up single “Fearless (The Echo).” His live show stand out and current single “Heavens To Betsy” marked the lead track from his “..near-perfect follow-up” (American Songwriter) sophomore album On The Back Of My Dreams , released last fall via Big Machine Records. The textured, experiential body of work is built on transcendental, swelling songs and Dean’s bone-shaking vocal performance, delivered with striking swagger. The demand for Jackson skyrocketed after landing a coveted spot on artist to watch lists by Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and CMT, as well as an ACM New Male Artist of the Year nomination in 2023. A vocalist who truly thrives on stage (as evident in his Live At The Ryman album), the Maryland native has leaned hard into touring, building a passionate fanbase that connects on a deeper level – both on his headlining runs and as support for superstars including Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice, HARDY and Brothers Osborne.