Get Ready North Carolina, American Idol Audition Dates are Coming Soon

The highly anticipated American Idol auditions are set to return to North Carolina in September 2025 as part of the show’s nationwide “Idol Across America" virtual talent search. In this new season, aspiring singers from across the state will have the opportunity to share their voices directly with show producers via live online auditions, making participation possible for anyone, anywhere in NC.

Auditions for both North Carolina and South Carolina take place on September 2, as part of the “Idol Across America” virtual tour. Contestants can sign up for a specific audition slot online at the official American Idol auditions website. If September 2 doesn’t fit a participant’s schedule, contenders from North Carolina may also choose any open call date, regardless of location, thanks to the flexibility of the virtual platform.

The first step is to register online and schedule a face-to-face audition slot with an American Idol producer via Zoom. Alternatively, contestants can submit a recorded audition online on the official website. All eligibility requirements and instructions for registration are detailed at the American Idol auditions site.

What to Expect This Season

For the 2025-2026 season, the iconic judging trio of Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood returns to guide the search for America’s next big singing sensation. Carrie Underwood’s return - as a former Idol winner herself - brings added excitement, inspiration, and insight for contestants, especially those from North Carolina, a state that has produced standout Idol talent in previous years.

Winners of these early rounds can earn a “golden ticket” to Hollywood, joining the ranks of standout North Carolina auditioners like Granite Falls native Carson Webb and Charlotte’s Josh King, both of whom moved on to Hollywood in the last season after impressing the judges.

How to Prepare

North Carolina hopefuls are encouraged to:

• Select a song that best showcases vocal range and personality; unique performances stand out to the judges.

• Test all technical equipment (internet, audio, video) in advance to avoid surprises during the live online audition.

• Review the eligibility rules carefully on the official website before signing up, as there are age and residency restrictions.

• Practice stage presence - even over Zoom, charisma counts.

Where to Find More Information

Interested vocalists can find dates, eligibility requirements, and submission forms at the official American Idol auditions portal or keep an eye on social media for updates. With multiple audition opportunities, 2025 is an accessible and exciting year for North Carolina talent to step into the national spotlight and prove their star power.