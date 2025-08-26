Hemp-Based Pesticide Shows Promise in Fighting Chicken House Beetles

OSAGE, IA – AUGUST 09: Chickens gather around a feeder at a farm on August 9, 2014 in Osage, Iowa.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A new hemp spray blocks darkling beetles in chicken houses while keeping birds safe. The breakthrough at Fayetteville State University secured $1.1 million from NCInnovation for field tests.

North Carolina's $40 billion chicken farms face a tough fight. The beetles swarm in coops, stick to birds, and wreck feed stocks. They strike farms all across the state.

"A lot of times they'll find the chickens, and there'll be beetles stuck to them. Yeah, and they're just kind of feeding on them," said Shirley Chao, a biology professor at Fayetteville State University, according to Spectrum News.

The team first discovered a possible fix by accident. Students were trying to boost the insect population they were studying when a student gave the insects hemp. Within a few months, the insects died and never developed further.

Tests later confirmed that the hemp spray kills beetles effectively without harming chickens.

The sprays being used now put both birds and workers at risk. Chemicals used around poultry facilities or even homes can wash into waterways, and their persistence in the environment makes them especially problematic.