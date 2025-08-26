Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Scotty McCreery’s ‘Bottle Rockets’ Takes #1 Spot on MusicRow Chart, Fall Tour Set

Scotty McCreery and Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Bottle Rockets” continues to hold strong at No. 1 on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart. The song is also making waves on other…

Jennifer Eggleston
Scotty McCreery performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Scotty McCreery and Hootie & The Blowfish's “Bottle Rockets” continues to hold strong at No. 1 on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart. The song is also making waves on other major charts, sitting at No. 8 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and No. 6 on the Mediabase country chart.

In addition to the single's success, McCreery is preparing to hit the road with Dustin Lynch for their upcoming Two For The Road Tour. The 12-date co-headlining run kicks off Nov. 6 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. It will make stops in several states, including Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Minnesota, where it wraps up on December 6 in Duluth.

“Bottle Rockets” is the lead single from McCreery's EP Scooter & Friends. The track brought together an impressive group of songwriters, including McCreery himself alongside Darius Rucker, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Monty Criswell, Bobby Hamrick, and Jim Sonefeld.

Fans eager to follow the continued success of “Bottle Rockets” and other chart activity can find more details in the latest issue of MusicRow Weekly, which features the complete MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart.

Dustin LynchScotty McCreery
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect