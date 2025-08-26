Scotty McCreery’s ‘Bottle Rockets’ Takes #1 Spot on MusicRow Chart, Fall Tour Set

Scotty McCreery and Hootie & The Blowfish's “Bottle Rockets” continues to hold strong at No. 1 on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Radio Chart. The song is also making waves on other major charts, sitting at No. 8 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and No. 6 on the Mediabase country chart.

In addition to the single's success, McCreery is preparing to hit the road with Dustin Lynch for their upcoming Two For The Road Tour. The 12-date co-headlining run kicks off Nov. 6 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Michigan. It will make stops in several states, including Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Minnesota, where it wraps up on December 6 in Duluth.

“Bottle Rockets” is the lead single from McCreery's EP Scooter & Friends. The track brought together an impressive group of songwriters, including McCreery himself alongside Darius Rucker, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Monty Criswell, Bobby Hamrick, and Jim Sonefeld.