2025 Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop Calendar

The only way to get in to this year’s show once it is sold out, is to win your way in at the Ticket Stop events below!

Please note: This calendar will be updated FREQUENTLY as additional Ticket Stops are added. Check back often and make sure to refresh a few times when you visit so the page will update for you.

Some notes about Ticket Stops this year:

Winners can only win 8 individual tickets (4 pairs) by ANY method (Ticket Stop, online contest, on-air contest) total for this year's show. Every Ticket Stop will have a minimum of 10 pairs of tickets available for winners. ALL Ticket Stop entries will be electronic, and location services MUST be turned on to enter. See a KML Team Member for help. BUT BRING YOUR PHONE! You do NOT need to be present to win show tickets, but you must be present to enter. Every Ticket Stop will ALSO have the opportunity to enter for our VIP Experience, featuring front-row tickets, VIP pre-show passes, and an autographed poster. Every Ticket Stop will have ONE qualifier drawn to be eligible for the Grand Prize. That person MUST be present to become a qualifier. All qualifiers will be invited to the FINAL Ticket Stop where we will draw the Grand Prize VIP Experience. You MUST be present there to win. ALL TICKETS WILL BE ELECTRONIC. THERE WILL BE NO PAPER TICKETS. That means you MUST have a valid email address to enter. So don't enter with a fake email address at a ticket stop. You won't get your tickets.

Want to have YOUR business host a Stars & Guitars Ticket Stop? Call our sales team now at 910-486-2025 for info.

September Ticket Stops

Friday, August 29 - Crown Coliseum Parking Lot Party (Special Event)

This is not a normal Ticket Stop. But we will be giving away ONE Grand Prize VIP Experience to someone who is there in person to buy their tickets at the Box Office.

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28306

BOX OFFICE TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 9:30 a.m. A FULL 2.5 HOURS BEFORE ONLINE!

You must be present at the 11 a.m. drawing to win the Grand Prize VIP Experience.

Saturday, September 6 - John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Lillington (First Ticket Stop)

Our first full ticket stop!

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

940 N Main Street, Lillington, NC 27546

20 pairs of tickets available to win (do not need to be present to win)

1 Grand Prize VIP Experience Qualifier will be drawn (must be present at 1 p.m. drawing time to be eligible for Qualifier)

See winners list here!

Wednesday, September 10 - Zaxby's (Walter Reed)

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

1405 Walter Reed Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304

10 pairs of tickets available to win (do not need to be present to win)

1 Grand Prize VIP Experience Qualifier will be drawn (must be present at 1 p.m. drawing time to be eligible for Qualifier)

See winners list here!

Saturday, September 20 - RNR Tire Express

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

1101 Pamelee Dr. Fayetteville

15 pairs of tickets available to win (do not need to be present to win)

1 Grand Prize VIP Experience Qualifier will be drawn (must be present at 1 p.m. drawing time to be eligible for Qualifier)

See winners list here!

Additional Stops Coming Soon