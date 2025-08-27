Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2025 Artist 3: Greylan James

Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 13 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our THIRD artist for 2025 is a name you are going to hear a LOT from soon. Please welcome GREYLAN JAMES to Stars & Guitars!

Greylan is appearing at Stars & Guitars thanks to our friends at Big Machine Label Group. He's a singer-songwriter with credits on some huge hits, like Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know"!

Let's take a deeper look at Greylan James!

Complete Stars & Guitars coverage is here. Tickets on sale FRIDAY, August 29 at 9:30 a.m. in person, and Noon online.

The Artist

From the moment his Papaw gifted him his first guitar at the age of five, one of Nashville’s most exciting young breakout Country stars Greylan James knew he was meant to be a musician.

The Knoxville-raised artist-on-the-rise has been manifesting his vision of Country music stardom since his earliest days: from those cleats and cowboy hats he wore to school to playing every sort of live show imaginable from tailgates to patios and dive bars to funerals around his hometown.

Since moving to Music City eight years ago, Greylan has become a “celebrated songwriter” (Country Now) earning cuts from some of Country music’s most notable artists including Kenny Chesney, Chris Young, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, Chris Janson, Bailey Zimmerman, Breland and more.

The singer/songwriter recently earned his first No. 1 and ACM Award for Song Of The Year co-writing Jordan Davis’ smash hit “Next Thing You Know.” The song also earned Greylan his first CMA Award nomination for Song Of The Year.

To date, Greylan’s songbook has amassed more than 650 million streams.

The Music

Greylan James's Biggest Hit

While Greylan's biggest success has come as a songwriter, he's seeing MASSIVE viral success with his latest song, "Water At A Wedding." The song is a super catchy, super MESSY, break-up hit. You gotta hear this one.

Social Media and Other Fun Stuff

