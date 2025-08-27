Gary Allan Mourns the Loss of His Mother Amid a Year of Tragedy in Country Music

Country musician Gary Allan is mourning the loss of his mother, Mary Herzberg, who died on Aug. 24. The sad news was shared on Facebook with an emotional post to honor his mother, her life, her legacy, and the unconditional love and support she provided to him throughout both his personal and professional life.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Gary's mom, Mary Herzberg, who passed away yesterday. Mary was so much more than a supportive mother — she was Gary's friend, confidant, biggest critic, biggest fan, his original fan club president, and most importantly, his mom. She championed him not only in his career but also in every part of his life."

"If you had the privilege of meeting Mary, whether in person or online, you know the depth of her pride and love for Gary and her entire family. Her warmth, encouragement, and unwavering spirit touched all who knew her."

The loss comes during particularly hard times for the country music community, since it has mourned the passing of several legends in 2025, including Wayne Osmond and Melba Montgomery. Many fans and musicians are reeling at some of the realities of life and connection to their death, and what they are leaving behind.

Mary Herzberg was married to Harley Herzberg for 51 years until his death in September 2008. She was extremely involved in Gary Allan's life and regularly traveled with him to events, including the photo they took together at the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards. She was heavily involved in Gary's music career since day one, when she was Gary's biggest promoter as well as his biggest critic, and was proud to be his first fan club president.