Robeson County Launches Free EyeOnWater App to Help Residents Keep Tabs on Water Use and Catch Leaks

The free EyeOnWater app and online tool let users watch their water use and spot problems fast. Customers can check their usage from any device.

A new water tracking system has arrived in Robeson County. The free EyeOnWater app and online tool let users watch their water use and spot problems fast. Customers can check their usage from any device.

Through EyeOnWater, customers can view daily and weekly usage patterns and receive instant alerts if unusual activity suggests a possible leak. County officials say the service is designed to make it easier for households to stay informed and take quick action when water use rises unexpectedly.

Setting up an account is simple. Customers can register at eyeonwater.com/signup using their account information. The platform is free to use and works on computers and mobile devices.

Anyone with questions about their account can reach the Robeson County Water Department at 910-671-3478 during regular business hours.

