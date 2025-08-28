Bunnie XO Has First Drink in Rome After Seven Years Sober During European Tour

Bunnie XO, also known as Alyssa DeFord, recently sparked discussion when she shared a lively video from Rome, where she was seen singing karaoke and holding what appeared to be a wine bottle. In a pinned comment, she clarified her actions: “Before anyone can say another ‘I thought you were sober comment. Yes I'm sober, I stopped drinking in 2018 bc my mental health couldn't handle the hangovers the next day. But if I want to let my hair down w/ my husband and have a drink in Rome- I will ❤️ BEST NIGHT EVERRRRRRR,” she wrote.

“i love this…people also need to understand the difference between choosing sobriety for positive reasons and people who are in full-blown recovery and most likely should not have nights out drinking,” one person wrote, capturing the nuanced conversation around sobriety choices versus full recovery frameworks.

DeFord has been open about her sobriety process. She has shared that she got off drugs in 2017 and alcohol in 2018, where she considered mental health to be the true reason. In her explanation about Rome, she emphasized that enjoying a drink was a deliberate choice rooted in relaxation — not relapse or weakness.

She is currently traveling across Europe with her husband, Jelly Roll, who is part of Post Malone's European Big A–Stadium Tour. Their itinerary includes shows in Switzerland, Germany, France, England, and Portugal, where DeFord continues to document both her journey and Jelly Roll's performances.

Fans have been loving her honesty. They love her authenticity and how she's able to prioritize herself while also living a public life.