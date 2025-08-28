Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus’ 64th Birthday

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus just proved that opposites don’t just attract, they create a headline-worthy love. In a sweet Instagram tribute for the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner’s 64th birthday, the actress-model who calls her beau “Squirrel Man,” posted a series of photos of the two of them, plus a short video where they share a smooch.

To celebrate Cyrus’ birthday on August 25, Hurley posted a series of sweet photos on her Instagram. One of the photos features the country artist with braided hair. Another shows Hurley with a plastic crab on her head, and Cyrus wore a black cowboy hat with a fake white dove. In all of the photos, the two can be seen smiling brightly at the camera.

At the end of the carousel is a short video of them giggling and kissing. She captioned the post with “Happy Birthday Squirrel Man” with four heart emojis.

Miley Cyrus Gifted Dad with a New Song

Miley Cyrus also showed dad Billy some love during his birthday and gave him a new song. Per Billboard, Miley commissioned the help of Fleetwood Mac for the song “Secrets.” Billy Ray wrote on Instagram in a birthday post, “For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called ‘Secrets’ and got my favorite musicians, Fleetwood Mac, to play on it! I love you, Mile.”

Hurley also commented on Billy’s post. She wrote, “Happy Birthday, and what a beautiful video to a beautiful song by your beautiful daughter.”

In an interview with People, Miley said that writing the song helped her work through her feelings with her father. Featuring the talents of Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham, parts of the lyrics go: “Secrets, I want to keep your secrets/ Like sunlight in the shadows/ Like footsteps in the grass / I won’t ever break my promise/ Like a songbird in the silence/ Like stones against the glass.”