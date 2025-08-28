Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2025 Artist 4: Hudson Westbrook

Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 13 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our FOURTH artist for 2025 is making a big splash in country music. Please welcome HUDSON WESTBROOK to Stars & Guitars!

Hudson is appearing at Stars & Guitars thanks to our friends at Warner Music Nashville. While his first hit came from "Take It Slow," his career is doing anything but that.

Let's take a deeper look at Hudson Westbrook!

Complete Stars & Guitars coverage is here. Tickets on sale FRIDAY, August 29 at 9:30 a.m. in person, and Noon online.

The Artist

Who is Hudson Westbrook?

Hudson Westbrook is a son of Stephenville, Texas, baptized in Red Dirt and raised on George Strait, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, and Tracy Lawrence.

After a 2024 splash debut with viral first release “Take It Slow,” Westbrook quickly strung together a series of grassroots hits while enrolled at Texas Tech University, including debut Texas radio single and chart-topper, “Two Way Drive,” and debut single to country radio, “House Again.”

Revitalizing the organic country he was raised on while refusing to be held down by his roots, Westbrook’s distinct vocal, “traditional country sounds and timeless songwriting” (Billboard) have become his calling card, fully realized on his 17-track debut album, Texas Forever, out now.

Taking the spirit of Texas country music far beyond state lines, Westbrook will open for Parker McCollum, Midland, Eli Young Band, Cole Swindell, and Ian Munsick in 2025, alongside two nearly sold-out headline runs. Amassing over half a billion streams in his first 15 months as an artist, Westbrook was named Billboard’s December Country Rookie of the Month and a 2025 Artist to Watch by Country Now, Holler, The Country Wire, and more. Holler puts it simply: "If anyone has made a name for themselves in country in the latter half of 2024, it's Texan singer-songwriter Hudson Westbrook."

The Music

Hudson Westbrook's Biggest Hit

Hudson took off with "Take It Slow," but we are particularly fond of his amazingly heartbreaking ballad "House Again." It has all the makings of a classic country song you'll be hearing for years.

Social Media and Other Fun Stuff

Here's a look at how you can connect with Hudson!

Stars & Guitars Quiz