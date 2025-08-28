From Chart-Topping to Crib Shopping: Thomas Rhett Shares Big News

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins revealed they are expecting their fifth child, and they made the announcement via a sweet Instagram video. In the video, Rhett stood outside holding his guitar and singing new lyrics to one of his popular songs to break the news of the pregnancy. Lauren also appeared in the video, holding an ultrasound photo.

Standing outside with his guitar, Rhett sings, "While I was wrapping my head around being a dad, / a big wrench got thrown in the plans we thought we had. / Now Lauren's showing. Got one on the way. / That's five under 10. Hey, what can I say? / Yeah, life changes. You wake up, ain't nothing the same. Yeah, life changes."

The couple's four daughters — Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, and Lillie Carolina — will soon welcome a new sibling, adding to the family's already bustling household. "It's wild at our house, but I wouldn't want it any other way," he shared with TODAY. "We're just making it work. Sleep isn't much of a thing anymore, but we've learned to push through."

Rhett has often spoken about the joy and chaos of fatherhood, describing it as the greatest blessing of his life. He emphasizes how quickly children grow, noting milestones like Lillie starting school, and refers to the "wiping years" as both busy and fleeting. Conversations with other parents, he says, always come back to children, underscoring just how central family has become in his daily life.

His family journey has included both adoption and pregnancy. "I called Thomas one of the first nights I met her in Uganda and told him about her," Akins exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019. "Without hesitation, he said, 'Bring her home. She is ours. We are going to make this happen.'" While their original adoption plans changed and the child remained in her home country with another family, Rhett has described it as a positive outcome.