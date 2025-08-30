This Day in Country History: August 30

Aug. 30 has witnessed country history time and time again. On this day, the Grand Ole Opry honored Don Schlitz, and Kitty Wells celebrated her 90th birthday in style. A couple of documentaries about the origins of country music were also released, and fans danced their cares away at country music festivals in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many country artists have reached new heights on this day:

2009: The legendary Kitty Wells, who was famous for her sassy song "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels," celebrated her 90th birthday at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee. This Country Music Hall of Fame member paved the way for future country music artists such as Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline, and she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the GRAMMY Awards ceremony in 1991.

The legendary Kitty Wells, who was famous for her sassy song "It Wasn't God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels," celebrated her 90th birthday at the Texas Troubadour Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee. This Country Music Hall of Fame member paved the way for future country music artists such as Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline, and she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the GRAMMY Awards ceremony in 1991. 2022: Singer/songwriter Don Schlitz was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 30. This Country Music Hall of Famer wrote songs such as "The Gambler," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "The Greatest." Schlitz was elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1993 and to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012.

Cultural Milestones

Aug. 30 holds a special place in the annals of country music with the release of albums, films, and documentaries that honor the impact of country on American society:

2019: Legacy Recordings released the soundtrack to a Ken Burns film titled Country Music. This documentary traced the roots of country music and had original recordings by legendary artists such as The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, Gene Autry, and Bob Willis and His Texas Playboys.

Legacy Recordings released the soundtrack to a Ken Burns film titled Country Music. This documentary traced the roots of country music and had original recordings by legendary artists such as The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, Gene Autry, and Bob Willis and His Texas Playboys. 2019: The Public Broadcasting Service premiered a documentary called Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music on Aug. 30. This show highlighted the roots of Bluegrass music and its huge influence on Americana and country music.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Aug. 30, famous headliners had audiences dancing at music festivals:

2014: Fans had fun in the sun when they attended the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida. Dierks Bentley was the big draw as he headlined this country music festival, and other artists included Big & Rich, Lonestar, and Laura Bell Bundy.

Fans had fun in the sun when they attended the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida. Dierks Bentley was the big draw as he headlined this country music festival, and other artists included Big & Rich, Lonestar, and Laura Bell Bundy. 2019: Country music fans were back at Panama City Beach, Florida, for the Pepsi Coast Jam, featuring headliners Tim McGraw, Midland, Lanco, and Lauren Alaina. Jamestown Revival, Nora Collins, and Matt Bennett also took the stage.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Sometimes, performers have mishaps while on stage, and Aug. 30 was no different:

2014: Luke Bryan fell off a stage during his performance at the Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. While he didn't have injuries from this fall, he slipped on stage on February 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and again on May 29 at the same venue, where he sustained some injuries.

Luke Bryan fell off a stage during his performance at the Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana. While he didn't have injuries from this fall, he slipped on stage on February 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and again on May 29 at the same venue, where he sustained some injuries. 2016: Well-known fiddler Hubert Dwane "Hoot" Hester died at the age of 65. He was one of the members of the Grand Ole Opry house band and played with legends such as Earl Scruggs, Donna Fargo, and Mel Tillis.