Keith Urban’s First Hit: The Commercial Success and Critical Reception of His Breakthrough Single

When Keith Urban put out “But For The Grace of God” as the third single from his first solo album, not many people could have guessed how important it would become. In February 2001, the passionate ballad was Urban's first No. 1 success on the country music charts, turning him from a potential rookie into one of country music's most exciting young stars. For an artist who had been trying to make it in Nashville for years, this was more than simply a chart number; it was proof that his hard work had paid off.

The Road to the Top: Chart Performance of “But For The Grace of God”

Urban's rise to the top of the charts was not immediate. His self-titled debut solo album arrived in October 1999, quietly establishing him as a fresh voice in this genre. The first single, “It's A Love Thing,” performed decently by reaching No. 18 on the Billboard country chart, but it did not set off alarm bells in Nashville. His second single, “Your Everything,” climbed to No. 4, giving him his first major U.S. breakthrough and making him the first male New Zealand-born performer to reach the Top 10 on the country charts.

Still, the true breakthrough came from “But For The Grace of God.” On Feb. 24, 2001, this track reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. A week earlier, on February 16, it topped the Radio & Records chart, confirming that radio programmers and fans alike were embracing his music. The song also achieved crossover visibility by peaking at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

For Urban, this success ended a two-and-a-half-year drought for Capitol Records, which had not sent a single to No. 1 on the country charts since the late 1990s. Urban's win reestablished the label's credibility in Nashville while simultaneously proving that the young singer-songwriter was ready to stand alongside the biggest stars of the era. He also joined Olivia Newton-John as only the second Australian artist to top both Billboard and Radio & Records country charts.

For fans who had followed his steady rise since “It's A Love Thing,” the No. 1 felt like a well-earned reward. For industry insiders, it was a sign that Capitol's gamble on an Australian guitarist with a rock-leaning edge was beginning to pay off.

Industry Recognition and Awards Response

In 2001, he was honored with the Academy of Country Music's Top New Male Vocalist award. Later that year, the Country Music Association presented him with the Horizon Award, which is given to the genre's most promising newcomers.

Urban's acceptance speech at the CMA Awards revealed just how much the recognition meant to him. Standing onstage and visibly emotional, he declared, “Well, what do you know? Prayers do work. Thank you, God. I prayed so much for this.” His words resonated with both fans and peers, underscoring his humility and gratitude after nearly a decade of work in Nashville without major recognition.

The momentum from “But For The Grace of God” also helped extend the shelf life of his debut album. Initially released in 1999, Keith Urban achieved platinum certification more than four years later on Dec. 15, 2003.

Critical Reception and Musical Significance

“But For The Grace of God” performed well commercially and also earned high praise from critics. The single was co-written with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go's, which was an unexpected pairing that brought pop sensibilities into Urban's songwriting process. For both co-writers, it marked their first country No. 1 hit.

The song received an A grade from country music critics, which was a rare distinction that reflected both its craftsmanship and emotional depth. “But For The Grace of God” carried a message of gratitude and empathy instead of typical country messages of heartbreak and loss. It told listeners to appreciate their lives as they were, rather than longing for a perfect version of what might be.

The Song's Traditional Country Sound

“But For The Grace of God” stood out in Urban's catalog thanks to its traditional country sound. This single leaned heavily on classic instrumentation. Critics and fans praised its use of steel guitar and fiddle.

Long-Term Impact on Urban's Career Trajectory

Urban first released a self-titled album in Australia in 1991 and then moved to Nashville in 1992 to pursue opportunities in the heart of country music. He struggled for years, eventually forming a three-piece band called The Ranch in 1997 that released one album under Capitol Records. Despite two minor chart singles, The Ranch did not achieve widespread success, and Urban returned to solo work.

“But For The Grace of God” became the door opener he had been waiting for. With his credibility established, Urban was able to secure continuing radio play and touring opportunities. His follow-up single, “Where The Blacktop Ends,” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 35 on the Hot 100, proving he was capable of multiple hits. From there, his career trajectory soared.

Over the years, Urban has charted 37 singles on the U.S. country charts, with 18 climbing all the way to No. 1. He has also won four GRAMMY Awards, 15 ACM Awards, 13 CMA Awards, and six Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards, making him one of the most distinguished country artists of his time.

“But For The Grace of God” stayed as a defining moment in his career, even as his music moved toward a pop-rock mix. The single showed off his ability to write songs, be honest with his feelings, and do well in the traditional country style. For a lot of fans, it's still one of the tracks that best represent his artistic character.

The Foundation of a Country Music Legacy

Keith Urban's first No. 1 success, “But For The Grace of God,” was more than just a song. It was the basis for his career. With this song's chart-topping success in February 2001, industry recognition through major awards, and critical acclaim for its authentic country sound, the single marked the beginning of one of the most successful careers in modern country music.