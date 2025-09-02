Luke Combs’ Raw Vulnerability: Shining a Light on Mental Health Through Music

Luke Combs’ raw vulnerability in his lyrics is one of the reasons fans keep hitting repeat on his songs. He might be known to most country music fans as the singer who keeps on releasing chart-topping hits, but to his loyal fans, he’s also the rare singer-songwriter willing to shine a light on his own mental health battles. Combs has turned what could have been private pain into public awareness. Let’s be real, there’s something refreshing about a man who can admit life gets messy.

His honesty hasn’t just made headlines; it has made fans feel seen. For listeners struggling with depression, anxiety, or their own emotional roller coasters, his music isn’t just entertainment; it’s comforting.

Luke Combs’ Raw Vulnerability: Understanding His Mental Health Journey

Combs has been vocal about his personal struggle with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), specifically the form he describes as “Pure O” or purely obsessional OCD. He has been living with OCD since the age of 12, and he describes his condition as “particularly wicked” and more “obscure” than commonly understood OCD symptoms. For him, instead of physical compulsions, he experiences obsessional mental symptoms that often result in “intrusively violent thoughts” and extreme, constant anxiety.

He explained that these intrusive thoughts are “really complex, really detailed,” and create a cycle of stress. According to him, he can think about his obsessions for “45 seconds of every minute for weeks” during flare-ups. He also described his disorder as “all-consuming,” “tedious,” and “debilitating.” Some of his intrusive thoughts include existential questions about faith, such as “Do I really love God? Do I really believe in God?” which can occupy over 90% of his day for extended periods.

Combs details some of his coping strategies, including his realization that “the less that you worry about having the thoughts, eventually they go away.” He also made changes to his diet, which have helped improve his mental health. But perhaps the major factor for him is the birth of his son, Tex, in 2022, which shifted his perspective on life, leading him to care less about previous worries. His openness about this struggle has helped destigmatize mental health conversations in country music.

The Emotional Ballad That Connects: Combs’ Most Vulnerable Song

One of Combs’ emotionally resonant songs that deal with vulnerability is “Even Though I’m Leaving.” This powerful ballad deals with themes of loss and reassurance. It resonated with a lot of listeners; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart and stayed there for three weeks, reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 (marking his first entry in the top 20), and was certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA.

Luke Combs - Even Though I'm Leaving (Official Video)

The song was written with deep emotion, with songwriter Ray Fulcher recalling the palpable emotion in the room during the writing session. The lyrics, “Just 'cause I'm leavin' / It don't mean that I won't be right by your side / When you need me/ And you can't see me in the middle of the night / Just close your eyes and say a prayer/ It's okay, I know you're scared when I'm not here / But I'll always be right there / Even though I'm leavin', I ain't goin' nowhere,” show vulnerability about fatherhood and mortality.

The Broader Impact of Country Music on Mental Health