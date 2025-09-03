82nd Airborne Division Association Brings Back 2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial 5K at Carvers Creek
The 82nd Airborne Division Association is planning its second yearly tribute run at Carvers Creek State Park. Set for September 11, 2025, participants can pick a 5K run, ruck march, or walk to honor the victims of 9/11.
Starting at 6:00 p.m., runners will gather at the Sandhills Access point. The course winds through the Longleaf Pine Trail. It's a smooth dirt path perfect for runners, strollers, and four-legged friends alike.
Proceeds support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, paying tribute to FDNY Chief Peter J. Ganci, Jr. A former 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper, Chief Ganci gave his life while serving during the September 11 attacks.
The route circles back to its starting point at Sandhills Access. While the top three finishers in both men's and women's groups will take home medals, this community event runs without official timing.
Registration costs $30 and can be completed through the event website.
Packet and shirt pickup runs September 10 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Association's Raeford Road office. Late pickup stays open until 5:00 p.m. on race day at the sign-in area.