Ian Munsick Hits Back at Fan Criticism Over Pop Song Performances

Ian Munsick has generated both criticism and support for his genre-busting live performances, illustrating the continuing question of where the lines are drawn live performance-wise between traditional country expectations and artistic expression.

The controversy began when a social media user expressed frustration over a pop mashup during Munsick's show, writing, “Bro, I paid for country music.” The caption added, “This was NOT country music.” Munsick quickly responded in the comments, “Member when I told you this wasn't a country a song?” One fan also claimed that Munsick had reassured the crowd by saying, “Bear with us and let us have a little fun, and we'll get back to what you paid for.”

Despite the criticism, Munsick continues to defend his setlists, which often include unexpected covers. At a recent Nebraska performance following Ozzy Osbourne's passing, he told the audience, “I grew up listening to him, and I'm sure a lot of you guys did, too. We are going to pay tribute to one of the absolute rock legends of the universe, Mr. Ozzy Osbourne.” Munsick has also been known to perform playful renditions of Britney Spears' “Toxic,” Taylor Swift mashups, and even TLC's “No Scrubs.”

In April, Munsick released his third album, Eagle Feather, describing it on Instagram as a bold artistic journey. “This project is more than just a collection of 20 songs… it's an odyssey,” he wrote. “Come fly with me.” His U.S. tour runs through Dec. 11, bringing his experimental mix of country roots and crossover flair to stages nationwide.

While some traditionalists expressed disappointment when Munsick rather freely mixed in rock and pop, most fans and other artists were pleased to see him push boundaries and keep a performance fresh. Randall King and others have urged Munsick to stay true to his unique style, and there is tons of support for that type of innovation in a genre that is always changing.