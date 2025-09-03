Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

New Early Voting Location in Fayetteville added for November City Election

State officials approved a third early voting site for Fayetteville’s November 4 city elections.

kelly shearing
Fayetteville adds a third early voting location for the November city election.

Fayetteville adds a third early voting location for the November city election.

Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

State officials approved a third early voting site for Fayetteville's November 4 city elections. Voters can now cast ballots at three spots from October 16 through November 1.

The sites include the main elections office on Fountainhead Lane, plus Cliffdale and Kiwanis recreation centers. At the main office, voting runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The Kiwanis and Cliffdale centers open from noon until 7 p.m.

The state stepped in after local officials couldn't agree. Cumberland County Board Chair Linda Devore backed the Kiwanis site during the state meeting, per CityView. "Kiwanis is simply an easier site for voters," she said, pointing to its size and parking.

The October 7 primary works differently. Early voters must use the main elections office starting September 18. The office stays open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On the last day of early voting, November 1, all three spots open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The big day comes on November 4, when polls open across the city.

Voting
kelly shearingWriter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect