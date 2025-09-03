Seventh Annual Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run Set For October 11 in Whiteville

Next month's Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run marks its seventh year in downtown Whiteville, North Carolina. Since its start, the event has raised more than $10,000 to help students pay for school.

Runners will start at 422 S Madison Street at 8:30 a.m. on October 11. The USA Track & Field-approved path winds through town, with the finish line set up near First Citizens Bank on W. Columbus Street.

A routine traffic stop turned tragic on October 17, 2018, when Master Trooper Conner was killed. His close friend Jeremy Dowless had spoken with him just before. "He was my motivation," Dowless said, according to the Bladen Journal. "He was always asking me how many miles I'd run that day."

The Bladenboro native worked in Columbus County's Troop B after joining the force in 2007, which was a dream he'd chased since childhood. His wife, Miranda, and their children, Briley and Braxson, carry on his memory.

The first event drew 900 people. This year's run offers both in-person and virtual options for the 5K and mile-long routes.

Entry costs $30 and can be completed on the race website. Each person who finishes gets a medal and top finishers will get additional prizes based on different classification.